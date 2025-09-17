“Undisputed Idiot King” – Eric Trump Gets A New Name As Senior Journalist Calls Out His ‘Stupid’ Remark

Eric Trump is probably one of the least charming Trumps ever. One usually can’t blame someone for the lack of charm, but in the case of Eric Trump, it is an insatiable habit of saying things before checking them.

He is once again in the headlines, and this time, he will not like the reason. In a recent podcast appearance, the president’s second-oldest son claimed that in America, violence is one-sided.

This was his failed attempt to imply that one side of the aisle, in this case, the left-leaning activists, was responsible for the violent attacks in the country.

However, his statement met with severe backlash from several journalists and media personnel. One of those people is Emmy-winning Journalist David Shuster.

Just like any other MAGA spokesperson, Eric Trump seemed to suffer from temporary amnesia. Trump was sitting with podcast host Will Cain. This conversation came about shortly after the killing of MAGA activist and conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk.

Eric Trump: The Bullets Are Only Flying One Way pic.twitter.com/1rIeHwS7dL — GSJ Media Group (@gsjmediagroup1) September 14, 2025

The suspect arrested is a staunch Republican with MAGA parents and has no records of any partisan affiliation. But since this does not gel with Trump’s talking points, Eric still pointed fingers towards the left media and activists.

“The bullets are only flying one way,” Eric Trump insisted. “Listen, there’s fringe on both sides, 100%, but like, I don’t know … These people have tried to do everything they could to take us out of the game.”

He reiterated these words while he was on his wife, Lara Trump’s, show on Fox News.

However, since most of the social media and critics believe in keeping receipts, they were quick to point out discrepancies in Eric’s statements. He conveniently forgot and overlooked several high-profile cases of right-wing violence. This included the murder of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark.

“He raised the rifle… at an angle and started firing at the CDC’s campus”: That’s what a CDC employee says he saw during today’s shooting in Atlanta. According to police, one officer was killed and the gunman is also dead. They believe the shooter was targeting the CDC. pic.twitter.com/vnx1Rkf1DT — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 9, 2025

Eric also overlooked the shootings at the CDCP, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by a man who did not agree with vaccine mandates.

Coincidentally, Eric Trump, whose every sentence begins with obligatory mentioning of his father, completely missed out on the severe and highly divisive memes posted by the White House and President Donald Trump on his social media, Truth Social.

Veteran journalist David Shuster, however, was not with younger Trump and did not mince words in his response. David posted his response in which he dubbed Eric Trump the “undisputed idiot king” and “a grotesque epitome of stupidity so profound he renders the rest of his family almost respectable by comparison.” So far, his response has been widely shared.

“Eric Trump is the undisputed idiot king, a grotesque epitome of stupidity so profound he renders the rest of his family—already a display of moral and cognitive deformities that would confound Sigmund Freud—almost respectable by comparison.”

https://t.co/eY14oAZ58d — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) September 16, 2025

“In this single sentence, Eric demonstrated the mental agility of a cornered sloth,” Shuster wrote. “And the selective memory of a dung beetle rolling its own feculent ball across the lawn of public discourse.”

Shuster also slammed Eric for piggybacking on Kirk’s death and trying to promote his new book. He called this move ‘opportunistic,’ though he hilariously implied that Eric might not know the word since it had more syllables than what he was used to.

Eric Trump uses Charlie Kirk’s death as marketing for his book pic.twitter.com/aPZcqAvmZv — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 12, 2025

Several political commentators across different social media have shared similar sentiments as Shuster. They have accused Eric Trump of weaponizing gun violence to score political points. Many online users have pointed out that the rhetoric spread by MAGA is more divisive and could lead to further violence.

This might not be the first time Eric Trump has tried to gain political standing based on a national tragedy and somehow came out as a victim of the left, but this is just as horrendous as his earlier attempts.