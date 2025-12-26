“Unconstitutional”—Bob Ferguson’s Proposed Bill to Tax Millionaires Gets Backlash From Right

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson is going head-to-head with President Trump over his views on taxing the rich. Ferguson is backing a bill that proposes increasing taxes on individuals earning more than $1 million annually. The proposal has been widely criticized and is even being called “unconstitutional.”

The tax, known as the “millionaire’s tax,” will ensure that anybody who earns more than $1 million is taxed at 9.9% on it. Less than 0.5% of Washington residents would be affected by the change.

Even if the bill is approved and implemented, the money won’t reach the state coffers until 2029, according to a report by the Washington State Standard. The Governor of Washington labelled the current system of the state as “regressive.”

BREAKING: I support a Millionaires’ Tax on income over $1 million a year. The fairness of our tax system ranks 50th. Let’s make this historic change this session. This is a separate proposal from the budget I announced today — revenue would not be realized until 2029. pic.twitter.com/Mm64qbhi1P — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) December 23, 2025

He noted pay a smaller percentage as opposed to the rest of the 99% of the population. He argued how the system needed to be changed and that the “millionaire’s tax” was the only solution. Ferguson said that he was “optimistic” that the proposed bill would be approved in 2026.

Jason Rantz has since come forward to strongly oppose the bill. He even took to X to label it “unconstitutional.” In the same post, he claimed that the Supreme Court would surely greenlight the bill, which will lead to taxpayers being “screwed up once again.”

The Seattle radio host then appeared on Fox News Live to claim that the “elected far-left Supreme Court” would see to it that the proposed bill is passed. He then claimed that the Supreme Court will somehow find a way to rule out the millionaire’s tax as not being an income tax.

Rantz then criticized the Democratic Governor for having a “spending habit.” He then added that the “gap” left by the issue at hand is far bigger than the amount of money implementing the proposed bill would bring in.

Governor Bob Ferguson has had non-stop posts since his announcement for *millionaire* tax **cough, unconstitutional income tax** and using the rainy day fund, he begins going after the Trump administration — all the while, the federal government has been assisting with the… pic.twitter.com/2pzkDizpRr — MuthaPNW 🌲🦅🇺🇸 (@muthaPNW) December 24, 2025

He urged the Democrats to solve their “spending” problem first while claiming that the Governor would go after non-billionaires next. Rantz claims that the billionaires in the state would likely just decide to move to another state rather than comply with Washington’s increased tax percentage.

“They’re gonna come for the rest of us,” Rantz predicted. He went on to call the whole thing a scam and called on Democrats to reconsider doing better. The radio host also alleged that the Democrats thrive on creating the middle class vs the upper class battle.

Rantz also ended his rant while claiming that the Democrats had to face no political consequences for allegedly greenlighting policies that have made the people of the state deal with an affordability crisis.