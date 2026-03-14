Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska Steps Out of the Shadows During War

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, can easily be tagged as the country’s best-kept secret. What started as an extremely private life eventually evolved into that of a reluctant public figure. However, it does not take away from her inherent qualities or the fact that she has been an equal emblem of power beside her husband, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

​Olena crossed paths with her husband during university. According to Tatler, she was initially opposed to his political ambitions and feared the difficulties that would lie ahead. Additionally, she too did not wish to be a part of the spotlight that inevitably became a part of every First Lady’s life.

​In spite of the hesitance she did have, there seems to be no evidence of it now. She has been successful in managing her responsibilities both in her personal and professional life.

Zelenska also continues to pursue her career as a screenwriter at Studio Quarter 95, a Ukrainian production company. While her job happens to be an integral part of the entertainment world, she considers that role far removed from being an actual performer.

“Buildings can be rebuilt. But nothing will bring back the lives taken by the aggressor.

What matters most in rebuilding any country is its people.” – Olena Zelenska🇺🇦 💔🫂 pic.twitter.com/efQoF654QW — D.Radka, #NAFO 🇨🇿🤝🇺🇦 (@DakdaR22) March 10, 2026

​She once told Vogue Ukraine, “I prefer staying backstage. My husband is always at the forefront, while I feel more comfortable in the shade. I am not the life of the party; I do not like to tell jokes. It’s not in my character.” In contrast to her statement, there can be no doubt that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has transformed her into a symbol of resilience. Zelenska admitted in the same interview that she had to step into the spotlight not just for her family, but for her country as well.

​When it comes to Olena’s role as the First Lady, many can spot similar traits with former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama. The latter, who had worked relentlessly towards improving children’s nutrition in America, inspired Zelenska to follow suit. The 48-year-old visited Latvia and Japan and learned how proper nutrition and activities impacted children’s welfare in these countries.

​Picking up the good values, Olena, in her Vogue Ukraine interview, had later revealed: “I sourced numerous ideas and became convinced that making positive changes is real, you just have to sincerely crave something, and work hard.” On a personal note, Zelenska is the mother of a son and a daughter, whom she shares with her husband, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

​Beyond her professional roles, Olena Zelenska has also set a benchmark when it comes to fashion. Throughout her career, she has attended numerous fashion events and posed for covers of magazines.

All in all, the First Lady has emerged as a prominent trendsetter of Ukrainian fashion. Among her most favored and frequently worn looks are formal power suits. It not only gives her an edge, reflecting power and control, but also balances her image as one dedicated to the welfare of the country.

​Reflecting on her fashion choices over the years, Olena said to Vogue, “The way you dress (…) not only speaks for you, but also for your country and what you’re looking to achieve. It is a mirror image of our movements and values. It is also a way to advertise Ukrainian designers and the fashion industry and to tell more about Ukraine, what we can do and what we offer.”

Ukraine is recovering from the Russian strike; the search for people after the terrible attack on Kharkiv is still ongoing. This is a great pain for all of us. Yet even in such dark times, there are glimmers of hope and light. Our Paralympians have won their first gold medals at… — Olena Zelenska / Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) March 7, 2026

For one very strong reason, Olena Zelenska has also emerged as a strong representative of women in Ukraine. Her resolute post on Instagram during the Russian invasion proved that she was much more than all the glam and limelight associated with her name. She paid tribute to several women who stood strongly, whether fighting on the front lines or those who bravely confronted all dangers while being forced into bomb shelters.

An excerpt of her highly publicized post had read, “I will not have panic and tears. I will be calm and confident. My children are looking at me. I will be next to them. And next to my husband. And with you.”

​Indeed, Olena Zelenska’s rise to power has shifted international narratives surrounding Ukraine, as she continues to advocate highly for her own country.