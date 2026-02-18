Ukraine is taking an uncompromising stance on its territorial integrity, as President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a forceful warning that any decision to cede the Donbas region to Russia would amount to a betrayal of the Ukrainian people. Speaking amid renewed speculation about potential peace negotiations, Zelensky made clear that relinquishing sovereign land is not an option, declaring that Ukrainians “would not forgive us” for surrendering the embattled eastern territory.

“Emotionally, people will never forgive this. Never. They will not forgive … me, they will not forgive [the US],” Zelensky told Axios, speaking as US, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Geneva. “This is part of our country, all these citizens, the flag, the land.”

The Ukraine president also said it was “not fair” that President Donald Trump has called on Ukraine — and not Russia — to make concessions to reach a peace deal.

The Donbas — encompassing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine — has been a focal point of conflict since 2014, when Russian-backed separatists declared independence from Kyiv. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Moscow moved to annex the regions, a step widely condemned by Ukraine and much of the international community as illegal and invalid under international law.

If you don’t want Russian tanks inside the EU, you must ensure they are destroyed in the Donbas. The cheapest way to defend Europe is to fund Ukraine to build the missiles and drones that are already decimating the Russian economy. It’s not charity pic.twitter.com/mavJRexNlg — Joni Askola (@joni_askola) February 18, 2026

Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, has reportedly been engaged in accelerated negotiations aimed at brokering a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. According to reports, one proposal under discussion would require Kyiv to relinquish even the approximately 15% to 20% of the Donbas region that remains under Ukrainian control, potentially redesignating the area as a “free economic zone” as part of a broader settlement framework.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine’s constitution does not permit the forfeiture of national territory. He has consistently maintained that any peace settlement must respect Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, arguing that conceding land under pressure would undermine the country’s sovereignty and embolden future aggression.

“Ukrainians would not forgive us for giving away Donbas,” Zelensky said, underscoring the depth of public feeling surrounding the issue. His remarks suggest that territorial concessions would not only carry geopolitical consequences but could also create internal political turmoil and lasting resentment within the country.

The statement comes as international discussions continue about possible frameworks for ending the war, now entering its third year since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Some analysts and foreign officials have floated the possibility of territorial compromise as a means to secure a ceasefire. However, Zelensky’s comments reaffirm Kyiv’s firm opposition to such proposals.

The Donbas region holds strategic and economic importance, historically serving as a major industrial hub. Beyond its material value, it has become a symbol of national resistance. Ukrainian forces have fought prolonged and costly battles to defend territory in the east, and public opinion within Ukraine has remained largely aligned with the government’s refusal to recognize Russian claims.

❗️«I am younger than Putin, and that matters. He doesn’t have much time left» — Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/F4pkRxfZ3o — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) February 13, 2026

Russia continues to assert that the annexed territories are part of the Russian Federation, following referendums held in occupied areas — votes that Ukraine and Western governments have dismissed as illegitimate and conducted under coercive conditions.

Zelensky has repeatedly framed the war as a broader defense of Ukraine’s independence and democratic future. He has argued that permitting territorial seizures would set a dangerous precedent internationally and weaken the global norm against changing borders by force.

While Western support for Ukraine remains significant, debates persist in some countries over the scale and duration of military and financial assistance. Zelensky’s latest remarks appear designed not only to reassure Ukrainians but also to signal to allies that Kyiv’s negotiating position remains unchanged.

As fighting continues between Ukraine and Russia, diplomatic efforts remain uncertain, the question of Donbas stands at the center of any potential resolution. Zelensky’s warning that Ukrainians would “never forgive” a territorial surrender underscores the high political and moral stakes facing Ukraine’s leadership as it balances the demands of war with the pursuit of peace.