UK Police Seek FBI Help Over Andrew Abuse Party Claims

Trigger Warning: This article contained sensitive material regarding childhood trauma, abuse, and exploitation.

After a spate of Jeffrey Epstein documents being released in late December, British police are looking into claims about alleged abuse parties linked to Prince Andrew. Interestingly, Windsor estate is mentioned.

Surrey Police contacted U.S. authorities, including the FBI, after new allegations involving the Duke of York surfaced. According to The Independent, they are assessing whether any new information could justify further investigation.

The renewed interest stems from an alleged victim describing abuse at multiple locations. One passage suggests that criminal parties occurred in the UK. This includes at least one incident supposedly happening at Frogmore House.

The alleged victim spoke publicly about her experience in comments reported by NewsNation. She claimed there were repeated instances of abuse connected to Epstein’s network, saying the harm “didn’t just happen in one place, and it didn’t involve just one man.”

The documents at the center of the renewed attention were part of a recent release of Epstein-related files in the United States. According to GB News, one redacted memo mentioned allegations of “abuse parties” involving powerful figures, though many names and details remain censored or unverified.

The claimant, a 35-year-old, says that when they were between the ages of six and eight, their father transported them to an “abuse ring” in Surrey. They also say that they were taken to Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate.

They also stated they were restrained on a table and given electrical shocks by Ghislaine Maxwell, and that they “remember seeing Prince Andrew’s face.”

Prince Andrew has repeatedly and “categorically” denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He has never been charged with any criminal offence related to Epstein. However, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in 2022. All the while, he still maintained that he was innocent.

Surrey Police stressed that the claims remain unproven. “We are aware of the information that has been published and are assessing it to determine whether any further police action is required,” a spokesperson said, per The Standard. The force added that it remains in contact with international partners as part of that review.

British police have also said, “We take all reports of child abuse seriously and encourage anyone with information in relation to these allegations to report this to us online, or via 101.”

Legal experts warn that the appearance of names or locations in Epstein files does not itself establish criminal conduct. After all, many of these documents and interviews were never tested in court. But, the burning question on everyone’s lips is if British authorities previously knew about this information before it became public knowledge.

The renewed interest in this case comes after Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties following public backlash over his relationship with Epstein.

Do the newly released Epstein files documents contain evidence that meets the threshold for criminal investigation? Or do they primarily restate allegations already known to authorities? For now, UK police say they are reviewing the material carefully.