UK and France Lock In Forces Plan for Post-War Ukraine

The UK and France have signed a joint declaration committing to deploy troops to Ukraine if a peace deal with Russia is reached. This creating the first formal legal framework for a multinational force linked to a ceasefire between the two countries.

The agreement was unveiled Tuesday in Paris following a meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy present. Sky News shared the declaration was signed after closed-door talks involving European leaders and US representatives .

The declaration commits the UK and France to help establish a “multinational force for Ukraine” designed to deter future Russian attacks and provide long-term security guarantees. The force would only deploy if a peace agreement is reached.

Starmer said the framework would allow Ukrainian forces time and space to rebuild strength after years of war. He confirmed the UK would take part in US-led monitoring and verification of any ceasefire, continue long-term arms support, and seek binding commitments to respond if Ukraine is attacked again .

The declaration also outlines plans to create military hubs inside Ukraine to support defensive deployments, including equipment storage and logistical coordination. Protection of Ukraine’s skies and maritime routes is included.

Starmer described the work of the coalition as it advanced, saying that they were “building practical foundations on which peace would rest.” He pointed out that pressure on Moscow would continue until Russia engaged seriously in diplomacy. He said bluntly that Vladimir Putin was not yet showing readiness for compromise and that, “for all Russia’s words, Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace.”

The Prime Minister continued, “The purpose of the Coalition of the Willing is to help to deliver a peace that can last and to work with the US to guarantee Ukrainian security for the long term.”

“This work is more advanced than ever,” Starmer said.

Macron framed the declaration as a practical step rather than a symbolic one. Zelenskyy called it “very concrete,” saying Ukraine already knows which countries are prepared to participate and what each is likely to contribute.

Some issues remain unresolved. Zelenskyy acknowledged that territorial questions continue to block final agreement, calling them the most difficult part of the evolving 20-point peace framework discussed in Paris.

US involvement was visible but cautious. Special envoy Steve Witkoff said security protocols were largely complete and confirmed further meetings with Ukrainian officials were planned the same evening. Jared Kushner, attending as a senior US representative, called the agreement “a very big milestone,” Sky News reported .

The Independent said that coalition members have pledged air, land, and sea support, alongside training and equipment, to deter renewed Russian aggression, though participation remains voluntary and subject to national approval processes .

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the Paris talks advanced NATO-style security guarantees inspired by Article 5 but reiterated that Italy would not deploy troops on Ukrainian soil. Her declaration emphasizes voluntary participation and constitutional limits on deployment decisions .

The declaration stops short of naming troop numbers, timelines, or rules of engagement. But, it puts ink on paper. And that’s something that Ukraine can take to the bank.