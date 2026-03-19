U.S. Officials Respond After Drones Spotted Over Washington Military Base Where Marco Rubio Lives

Heightened security measures are in place at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington after drones were spotted flying over the Army base, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, according to the Washington Post.

The drones were spotted on one night within the past 10 days, prompting an emergency meeting at the White House to discuss possible relocation for both secretaries, according to three people familiar with the matter, as reported to reporters. So far, no relocations have been made.

Two people familiar with the matter reported that no one knows where these drones are coming from, according to the report. The military has heightened security measures in place in response to the raised security level following recent strikes in Iran by the United States and Israel, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

🚨BREAKING: Multiple unidentified drones were spotted over Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington on a single night within the past 10 days, prompting increased security and a WH meeting on how to respond, The Washington Post reports The base houses Secretary of State Marco Rubio… pic.twitter.com/DZLnLSGv0w — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 19, 2026

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida raised their force protection levels to Charlie, meaning there is intelligence indicating a likely threat. Delta is the highest alert status, used only if an attack has occurred or is expected.

The officials discussed whether to move Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to two people familiar with the discussions. A senior administration official confirmed that no moves have been made. The secretaries’ base quarters were publicly disclosed by various media outlets in October.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, refused to comment on the drones, saying, “The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible.” The State Department did not return calls for comment.

MacDill Air Force Base, which houses U.S. Central Command, has been put on high alert twice this week. On Monday, a suspicious package closed the base’s visitor center for several hours, and on Wednesday, an unknown security incident prompted a shelter-in-place order, according to a statement from the base.

sentdefender: U.S. officials have detected unidentified drones above Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C. over the last two weeks, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth live, according to three people briefed on the… pic.twitter.com/4wdsw8nTLB — NΞMICO (@NemicoNetwork) March 19, 2026

An Air Force spokesperson said, “To ensure the safety and security of our people and the mission, commanders adjust their installation’s security posture in accordance with local threat assessments.” The State Department on Tuesday ordered diplomatic posts worldwide to conduct immediate security assessments in response to “the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spillover effects,” according to a cable seen by The Washington Post.

Fort Lesley J. McNair, where the National Defense University and some of the highest-ranking officials in the Department of Defense are located, has seen more politicians, including outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, relocate to area bases for security reasons.

The proximity of Fort Lesley J. McNair to Capitol Hill and the White House makes it convenient but also gives it fewer security buffers compared to other bases in the area. US officials from both the Trump and Biden administrations said drone threats were targeting President Donald Trump and other senior officials after Iranian leaders sought revenge for the US strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

The Secret Service, during the 2024 presidential campaign, reported that they repeatedly detected drones around former President Donald Trump’s team, including during a news conference in Los Angeles and during a motorcade ride across rural western Pennsylvania. In September, Trump was told by officials that Iran had assembled multiple kill teams in the country to target him.

There was no concrete evidence of Iran’s involvement, though officials did not rule out the possibility. The threats were not only extended to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton, as Iran accused them of the 2020 U.S. strike that killed their General Qasem Soleimani. In response, the U.S. extended government security protection for the two, although this was removed by Trump in 2025.

Recent reports of unidentified drones hovering over Fort Lesley J. McNair have raised national security concerns that have highlighted the increasing security threats that top US officials are currently facing both locally and internationally.