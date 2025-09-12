U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis Locked Down After Online Threats – Injured Midshipman Airlifted During Security Sweep

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of firing.

The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, has gone into a lockdown. This was implemented on Thursday evening after there were reports of a potential threat. It resulted in a tense and quick response from military police and local law enforcement.

The academy went under lockdown due to the anonymous threats made by a former student who had been kicked out of the institution. The suspect made the threats online.

He was reportedly not on campus but used an IP address in such a way that it seemed like he was inside the academy.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and the reports of no active shooter have also been confirmed. Yet, the incident prior has left a midshipman injured.

This incident has raised questions about how there was even such a threat in one of the most secure campuses in the country and how it has been handled.

It was reported that there were reports of suspicious activities inside the campus. This resulted in the lockdown. Security teams then carried out a precautionary sweep, and the Bancroft hall was partially evacuated. The Hall is one of the most iconic dormitories at Annapolis that houses more than 4000 midshipmen.

While the clearing operation was going on, one of the midshipmen was injured and was later airlifted to a nearby hospital.

According to Naval officials, the condition of the injured is now stable; however, the details of his injuries have not been made public.

🚨 SHOOTING AT ANNAPOLIS NAVAL ACADEMY 🚨 – Three casualties have been reported after authorities were called to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland – An active shooter is reported on campus with gunshots heard near Beach Hall. – the current suspect is thought to be a… pic.twitter.com/KbVKmsv6oc — Tenty (@TentyTheToitle) September 11, 2025

There were videos that were shared on social media that show military personnel rushing through campus with weapons drawn and ordering students to stay inside and away from the windows.

This sudden escalation and lack of early information left students and families rattled after the event’s information was leaked online.

There were rumors of an active shooter that spread quickly due to social media posts made by students and residents of Annapolis. However, it was later confirmed by the Naval Academy officials that no shots had been fired, and the initial reports of gunfire were just speculations and rumors.

They claimed that the lockdown was implemented as a precaution while the threat was being investigated.

BREAKING: A gunman has opened fire at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and multiple people have been shot. Reminder, today is the 24th anniversary of 9/11. There has been so much terror in our country this week. It’s sickening. pic.twitter.com/tYbvlAmr7w — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 11, 2025

Governor Wes Moore’s office also confirmed that there were no credible threats or any reason to believe one to be there in the campus community. These statements were released later in the day on Thursday.

The lockdown drew swift responses from military families and alumni. While some praised the academy for prioritizing safety, others were not happy with what they thought was a complete lack of clear communication during the event.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare is getting a text from their midshipman saying they are in lockdown and don’t know why,” one parent posted online. “I’m glad everyone is safe, but they need to be better about telling us what’s happening in real time.”

The Naval Academy’s lockdown comes in a day after the fatal shooting of conservative activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Kirk’s shooting had raised questions and concerns over campus security. Lockdown in Annapolis on the heels of Kirk’s shooting was understandably traumatic and stress-inducing for parents and the students alike.

Charlie Kirk was shot at speaking event on Utah Valley Univeristy. pic.twitter.com/T3gnpmozqw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2025

Military analysts have noted that the Naval Academy must remain vigilant against both real and perceived threats. The academy is more like a symbolic target for those who are seeking to disrupt the normal and peaceful structure of daily life.

Thursday’s incident also highlights the delicate balance between responding quickly and avoiding unnecessary panic.

Academy officials will review the emergency protocols to improve communication and minimize disruption in the future. For now, the Naval Academy has returned to normal operations. Though they are ready to learn from the incident, it serves as a reminder of the constant need for preparedness.