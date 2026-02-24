U.S. Military Begins Withdrawing Troops From Major Base in Syria Amid Middle East Tensions

United States military troops are withdrawing from a major base in Syria amid growing tensions in the Middle East. Trucks were seen leaving the Qamishli base in northeastern Syria on Monday, February 23. Exact details about their reported evacuation are being kept under wraps.

According to reports by NBC News, military personnel and equipment were reportedly withdrawn from the Qamishli base in Syria to Iraq’s Kurdish region. Anonymous military representatives from both Iraq and Syria have commented on the withdrawal.

Apparently, the evacuation of the Syrian base first began on Sunday, February 22. Equipment such as military-grade signal jammers, air defense systems and engineering sections were in the process of being dismantled and transported.

#US forces have begun withdrawing from Qasrak, Syria’s #Jazira. Dozens of trucks, some carrying armored vehicles, left #Hasakah Monday, #Reuters reported. A full pullout could take weeks, leaving only #Rmeilan base. #AFP says the US may end its presence in #Syria within a month. pic.twitter.com/9Jylx3eHyQ — Al-Jumhuriya English (@aljumhuriya_eng) February 24, 2026

A Syrian soldier claimed that 200 American soldiers still remain at the Qamishli base to carry out the complete dismantling of the equipment and withdraw accordingly. As mentioned earlier, the exact details about why they were suddenly ordered to withdraw from the base remain undisclosed.

Neither United States military officials, nor representatives of Iraq have officially commented on the move. However, with tensions escalating between the United States and Iraq due to them mediating the situation with Iran, officials may soon comment on the movement of equipment and troops.

This isn’t the first time troops have been evacuating key sites in Syria. In early February, United States troops reportedly moved out of another key base in eastern Syria called the el-Tanf base, which is located close to Jordan’s border.

Due to tensions between Iran and the US, and difficulties in nuclear negotiations, the US has begun evacuating personnel from its embassy in Baghdad and the relatives of soldiers stationed at bases in the region, such as in Bahrain and Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/AgBwhMApxt — Serkan Pehlivan (@Serkan75676202) February 24, 2026

The troops reportedly withdrew from that base after transporting 5,700 Islamic State (IS) combatants to different prisons in Iraq. It’s where they are set to face trials for their crimes according to Iraqi laws.

But why were they moved in the first place? After a fight between Syrian authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) worsened, many IS prisoners and their families managed to escape. The ones who remained were reportedly transferred, and some were released depending on the circumstances.

President Donald Trump has not personally commented on United States troops leaving yet another major base in Syria and moving into Iraq. The troops were originally deployed there to ensure IS or other extremist groups would not rise to power in the region, according the United States government.

While these terrorist groups lost complete control of certain regions in Syria, sleeper cells still continue to operate. Authorities remain on guard against these sleeper cells to prevent any major attack against innocent civilians.