U.S. Citizen Hospitalized After ICE Wrongfully Tases and Detains Him – His Only ‘Crime’: Looking Like His Father

In the latest flurry of ICE arrests of US citizens, there is another disturbing incident added to the list. In Des Plaines, Chicago, ICE tried to arrest Edgar Ruiz.

Ruiz was tased and detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ruiz is a natural-born citizen and was born in Chicago. Despite that, ICE did everything in its power to overpower him and keep him in detention. Rather, he ended up in the hospital, from where he was released.

Even though Ruiz has been released, his father, who has been in the US for 30 years and is an undocumented immigrant, is still in ICE custody, according to CBS News.

These aggressive tactics by ICE to capture anyone they deem unfit have raised some serious questions about the safety of US citizens and the overall environment of communities where many people are immigrants.

On the surveillance video, it can be seen that while Edgar and his two sons were exiting a 7-Eleven outside Des Plaines, his brother Adrian was in a truck with their father, Rigoberto Ruiz, who had stepped outside. Before anyone even knew what was happening, ICE agents quickly surrounded the car and tried to open the passenger door.

All through this, his father was very scared, and he held on to the door to keep it shut. In response, agents tased him on his face. Upon witnessing this, Edgar and his brother ran across the busy road and were pursued by the agents.

Once captured, Edgar was detained for about two hours, and he was kept in a facility in Lombard, Illinois. He was later released for medical care. Their father, however, is still detained.

Under the Trump administration, ICE has intensified its activities in and around Chicago and has named it “Operation Midway Blitz”. The Des Plaines raids were part of this operation.

The operation has drawn severe criticism from several local bodies, such as civil rights organizations. Many local leaders and members of the Latino community have come out against these raids, too.

The biggest concern regarding these raids is that ICE is not distinguishing between US citizens and undocumented immigrants, and mixed-status households are being caught in these violent intrusions.

Latino leadership organizations have also noted that there has been a significant increase in such arrests, and people in the communities feel that they must carry their proof of citizenship everywhere with them.

“If you’re born here, but you look like your father, who is undocumented, you might still get treated the same,” said Berto Aguayo, policy co-chair of the Latino Leadership Council.

Edgar Ruiz is a US citizen. He has all the rights and constitutional protection. It includes protection from discriminatory or excessive use of force by immigration agents.

His arrest, following a brutal attack and tasing, raises questions about the ICE operations.

Ever since these raids started, people have been questioning whether ICE is following the protocols properly. The agents have been accused of being excessively violent and aggressive, and do not communicate with the victims clearly.

CBS News Chicago had questioned CE and Homeland Security over the need to tase Ruiz though there has been no response from either of the agencies. Legal advocates say Edgar has grounds to file complaints or legal claims for what happened.