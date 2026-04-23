U.S. Casualty Figures in Iran Conflict Raise Questions Amid Conflicting Reports

The Trump administration has been in the spotlight following U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

The war has seen several pivotal developments in recent months, along with increased media backlash, controversies and growing pressure on Donald Trump and his key cabinet members to prove their credibility on the world stage.

Although Trump is one of the most popular political figures worldwide, his current relevance is shaped by mixed reactions as his ratings have declined ahead of the November 2026 midterms. Only 32% of U.S. adults approved of his decisions on Iran, and 72% said the country was going in the wrong direction.

As ceasefire talks between Iran and the United States continue, officials have accused the Department of Defense of hiding the real number of American casualties in Iran.

According to AlterNet, as of Wednesday, official figures place the total number of U.S. service members killed and wounded at 411. However, a report by The Intercept claims that at least 15 wounded personnel were left out of the total casualty count. Now, the numbers have shifted noticeably over a short period. On the first day of the ceasefire, the Pentagon reported 385 casualties.

Although the airstrikes had reportedly stopped, the death toll rose to 428 by Monday. Yet by the next day, the number abruptly dropped to 413 without explanation. The department has stood by the number, even though a Department of Defense tally reportedly claimed the final figure was two lower.

When authorities were questioned about the figures, they failed to provide a reason. An official said, “As soon as the duty officer returns to their desk, a reason will be provided.”

Yet after more than a day and multiple follow-ups, no clarification was issued on why the 15 wounded were removed from official records.

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Meanwhile, another U.S official criticized the figures and said, “These numbers are important. That they don’t want the public to have them says something. That’s the definition of a cover-up.”

Furthermore, two other sources who work with the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) raised concerns about how the database tracks military casualties, pointing out an “unusual” delay in the process.

Critics have pointed out that the Trump administration has been inconsistent in providing clarity about the death toll under Operation Epic Fury, unlike the previous administration, which provided a detailed breakdown of the casualties with proper location and cause.

According to sources, Trump previously claimed on Truth Social that the casualties were inevitable. After meeting families of fallen troops, he said they urged him to “finish the job.” However, he has given mixed signals about the future of the war.

In March, Donald Trump said in a media address, “We are doing very well on the war front. To put it mildly, I would say. Somebody said on a scale of 1 to 10, where would you rate it? I said about 15.”

This statement came after the Pentagon had deployed 3,000 troops from its 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, a day after Trump said the U.S. would delay planned strikes on essential power plants to seize oil and energy resources.

At the same time, Donald Trump had separately suggested the conflict could end within weeks, despite earlier threats to continue airstrikes “as long as necessary” to secure peace in the Middle East, which has witnessed retaliatory drone strikes in recent weeks.

Additionally, according to reports, at least 15 U.S. personnel have died since the war on Iran began, including six killed in a drone strike in Kuwait and one killed in an attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. More than 520 personnel have been injured, including those affected by the aircraft carrier fire.

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Official casualty figures also include several foreign contractors injured in the airstrikes. U.S. data shows nearly 12,900 contractor injuries in the CENTCOM region in 2024 alone, including over 3,700 serious cases and 18 deaths.

The actual number may be higher, according to reports, and the casualty count linked to U.S. operations could exceed 13,600.