Trump Approval Hits New Second-Term Low as Poll Signals Midterm Trouble

President Donald Trump’s approval rating dropped to 32% in a recent American Research Group survey.

This marks the lowest point of his second term as the White House approaches an election year. The numbers on the economy are weak, and Republicans are showing signs of trouble ahead of the 2026 midterms. The poll, conducted from April 16 to 20 among 1,100 U.S. adults, revealed that 63% disapproved of Trump’s job performance, while 5% were undecided.

This new figure fell from 34% in March and 36% in February, as tracked by the same poll series. Newsweek reported that Trump started this term with approval ratings in the mid- to low-40s according to American Research Group, making this latest result part of a steady decline over recent months.

The economic figures in the American Research Group poll were also disappointing. The survey found Trump’s approval on the economy at 31%, another low for that series. This number was confirmed by a separate AP-NORC poll that showed a decline in public confidence regarding the economy, with only 30% approving of Trump’s handling of the issue, down from 38% in March.

A new NBC News Decision Desk Poll finds that 67% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the war, including 54% who strongly disapprove. The poll also found that 61% of adults believe the U.S. should not take any further military action in Iran.#Iran #IranWar pic.twitter.com/LhDBr2TRpT — Dimitri Lascaris (@dimitrilascaris) April 22, 2026

The AP-NORC poll also showed weak approval ratings for Trump in other key areas. Only 32% of U.S. adults approved of his leadership on Iran, and 72% said the country was going in the wrong direction. This poll was taken during a period of renewed instability related to the Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz.

Overall, the surveys painted a challenging picture for Republicans attempting to keep their House and Senate majorities in November. Newsweek noted that Trump has struggled to connect with Gen Z voters and independents while facing declining support in some Republican strongholds.

Columbia University professor Robert Y. Shapiro told the magazine that the latest numbers indicate Trump is becoming “a major drag” on his party’s midterm chances, as voters are unhappy with high prices and economic conditions.

The American Research Group poll also highlighted a stark contrast with Trump’s first term. Newsweek mentioned that Trump’s lowest approval rating in ARG’s first-term tracking was 33% in August 2017. At a similar point in that presidency, his approval rated at 38%, with 56% disapproving, which is better than his current standing in the same pollster’s series.

Host: For a long time, Trump’s overall approval rating among Republicans was stuck in the 90s. Now it’s at 68%. And just 44% among non-MAGA Republicans. If you look at independents, Trump’s overall job approval rating is dismal, 23%. 12% approval on the cost of living. pic.twitter.com/0uFcG8T3uY — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 22, 2026

Other recent polling trends have shown similar outcomes, even with slight variations in the numbers.

The Associated Press reported this week that Trump’s ratings regarding the economy have fallen as rising prices and uncertainty from wars affect public opinion.

A Guardian summary of recent polls indicated several surveys now place Trump’s approval in the mid-30s, with concerns over economic management and cost of living dragging down support just six months before the midterms.

For Trump, this latest rating does not determine the outcome in November. However, it serves as another warning sign. For Republicans running this fall, it suggests that the president’s low approval may become an issue they can no longer ignore.