Two White Men Charged in Chilling Plot to Invade Haitian Island, Kill Men and Enslave Women and Children

Some incidents are so unbelievable that they leave everyone questioning everything from human psychology to the limits of what we expect people to be capable of. One such recent revelation is so alarming that it raises serious concerns about trust and safety in a society.

A disturbing case from Texas has come to light, where, according to Federal authorities, two white men were allegedly planning to hijack a Haitian Island, kill the men, and keep the women and children as s– slaves.

Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, and Tanner Christopher, 20, planned to “recruit and lead an unlawful expeditionary force to the Island of Gonave for the purpose of carrying out their r— fantasies,” states the Justice Department. A federal grand jury charged the two men with conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child sexual abuse content.

More chilling details include the men starting their preparation from August 2024 and investing over a year in developing their plan. Giving more information on their plot, prosecutors mentioned that the suspects wanted to buy a sailboat, firearms and ammunition. Then, they would recruit people from the Washington D.C. homeless population to act as a mercenary force.

After they came together, they would attack the Gonave Island, stage a coup d’etat, and carry out their deadly murder and kidnapping plan. The Caribbean Island, which is only accessible by boat or aircraft, is situated about 30 miles northwest of Port-au-Prince. It is home to approximately 100,000 people.

The two men even walked through the extra plan to make sure there were no discrepancies. They learned the Haitian Creole language and even researched schools so they could enrol and acquire the skills that are needed to smoothly execute their horrifying plan. They even documented operational and logistical plans.

Weisenburg enrolled in a fire academy, and Thomas got into the U.S. Air Force to equip himself with skills helpful for the attack. Officials also mentioned that both men produced child content in a related count in the indictment.

If they are convicted of the island invasion charges, they could face life in federal prison. If found guilty on the child content charges, they would face an additional 15 to 30 years.