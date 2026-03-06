Two Republican Senators Defy Donald Trump in Narrow House Vote on Iran Conflict

The Republican support for President Donald Trump might seem monolithic to a passerby. However, it seems that the internal approval for the commander in chief is crumbling, as his sanctioned action on Iran has drawn criticism from all sides.

As a joint action with Israel against an “enemy” that the United States has kept fresh in the minds of voters, few would publicly admit their feelings about the war in Trump’s camp. However, several members of the Congress have taken note that only they can declare war — not the president, despite Trump being far from the first one to do so.

🚨BREAKING: Democrats & RINOs are OUTRAGED after completely FAILING to get President Trump’s supporters to NOT support his Operation Epic Fury against Iran. We the People LOVE Trump! Follow: @BoLoudon

pic.twitter.com/Yb7oqU4VbS — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) March 6, 2026

Although the congressional push to rein in Trump was unsuccessful, there were at least six representatives who broke party lines. Two Republicans, Representative Thomas Massie and Representative Warren Davidson, voted in favor of denying the president any further leave to continue his assault on Iran.

However, four Democrats, along with the rest of the Republican side of the aisle, decided to vote to allow Trump to continue the war on Iran. The resolution was rejected 219-212.

Massie, along with Representative Ro Khanna, has been making waves for a slew of reasons. Massie and Khanna were co-authors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which compelled the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all the files about the cases that have been brought against Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Our Epstein Files Transparency Act is now law. It establishes a December 19 deadline for the Attorney General to release the Epstein files. In this video, I’ll tell you what to expect in advance of tomorrow’s statutory disclosure deadline. pic.twitter.com/7aD7q1kyLC — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 18, 2025

The other Republican is less of a contrarian for the Grand Old Party (GOP). Davidson doesn’t mind action on Iran. In fact, he is in favor of it. However, he also firmly believes that Trump needed to take the legal channels necessary to declare war, which is to say that he should have allowed Congress to declare war before he signed off on the military action.

Davidson said, “Make no mistake, Iran is an enemy of the United States. As our military engages them, they do so justly. Unfortunately, they are not yet doing so constitutionally. For some, this debate will be about whether we should even be fighting in Iran. For me, the debate is more fundamental: is the president of the United States, regardless of the person holding the office, empowered to do whatever he wants?”

It has been reported that six American lives have been lost so far in the fighting, and the casualty is in quadruple digits on the Iranian side. Military action is expected to extend well into September, reported Raw Story.