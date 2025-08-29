Two People Dead After Dining At Restaurants 700 Miles Apart – Shockingly for the Same Reason

Tragedy unfolded as two people in Louisiana lost their lives after eating contaminated raw oysters. According to the local health authorities, the seafood was infected with flesh-eating bacteria, which caused the individuals who consumed it to die.

According to the health officials, the oysters were harvested within the state. However, there’s one interesting angle in this incident that is getting a lot of attention.

According to the Louisiana Illuminator, the deaths occurred due to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterium that humans could contract through the consumption of raw seafood like oysters. At the same time, it can also be contracted if you are exposed to water bodies with open wounds.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the oysters that were consumed by the individuals were harvested within the state.

The interesting side of this case is that the two person who both lost their lives after eating contaminated oysters were dining at different restaurants, with at least 700 miles of distance between the two. According to the local health officials, the source of the seafood was the same, resulting in the unfortunate deaths.

As the investigation regarding the matter goes on, authorities are withholding the names of the restaurants involved from the public.

Notably, in Louisiana, there have been four deaths due to Vibrio vulnificus. The authorities have not yet linked them with these fresh cases. It also remains uncertain whether the other deaths were due to consuming oysters or to being exposed to water with open wounds.

2 Dead After Eating Oysters Tainted with Flesh-Eating Bacteria amid Record Number of Infections Six have died and 34 people have been infected by the virulent bacteria Vibrio vulnificus — Outbreak Updates (@outbreakupdates) August 28, 2025

In any case, the United States is dealing with a rising number of cases of Vibrio vulnificus and other flesh-eating bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these bacteria flourish in sea waters during warmer months, specially in areas where the freshwater meets the sea.

Initially, the flesh-eating bacteria cases mostly occurred in the Gulf Coast. However, according to CDC, in the recent years, a staggering 800% increases happened in the East Coast areas from 1988 to 2018.

Dr. Salvador Almagro-Moreno, an associate faculty member at St. Jude Children’s Hospital with expertise in Vibrio infections, said, “Numbers are typically so low, any change looks disproportionate.”

“Nonetheless, the trend over the past few decades is quite clear: The number of cases has been steadily and consistently increasing, and from these recent outbreaks, they do not seem to be on decline,” he added while speaking with The Louisiana Illuminator.

CDC states that approximately 1 in 5 people who contract the bacteria die.