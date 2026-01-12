Two Cops Sexually Assaulted an Unconscious Woman — Survivor Speaks Out After Shockingly Lenient Punishment

Trigger Warning: This article mentions sexual assault. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

Two ex-NYPD cops were sentenced to probation after they sexually assaulted a woman when she had passed out. The victim’s chilling and heartbreaking statement in light of the judgment has since sparked outrage among netizens, causing her story to go viral.

According to the New York Post, the former police officials, Julio Alcantara-Santiago and Christian Garcia, were sentenced to probation. Alcantara-Santiago was given 6 years of s– offender probation, while Garcia was asked to take part and complete a behavioral training program.

The chilling crime took place on July 8, 2023, when the victim was heading out for a night out in Bronx. They were arrested in April 2024 after security footage showed them following the victim after she left Zona De Cuba Lounge intoxicated.

In a statement she read aloud at the sentencing hearing, the victim claimed she had no memory of how she woke up in a stranger’s house with both men sexually abusing her. The victim delivered a very raw statement about her encounter and the aftermath of the abuse.

Recalling the traumatic moment after she regained consciousness, she revealed, “What hurts more is that I see two men and feel hands in certain parts of my body…” Afraid of what her abusers would do if she opened her eyes, the victim bore everything in silence.

She feared her life would be in danger if she were to make an attempt to escape or wake up. However, according to the publication and victim statements, the abusers realized she was waking up and fled the scene.

After the haunting ordeal, the victim realized the crime scene was close to the lounge she was at earlier. And so, she called up a friend and cautiously escaped the home, then went to a hospital in Bronx. Upon conducting a r–e kit, the doctors confirmed the incident.

The verdict is certainly underwhelming, especially for the victim who won’t ever truly be able to move on from the trauma of sexual abuse. The victim revealed that in the three years of waiting for a verdict, she’s done her best to be “someone she’s not.”

She further added that what was supposed to be a new and exciting experience turned out to be her “worst nightmare.” When reflecting on reading aloud such a vulnerable statement, she said, “I thought of something meaningful to say. But every time I hear both of their names, I feel nothing but anger and rage…”

The victim further revealed that she no longer trusts anyone and is, in fact, “terrified” of doing so. However, despite her assaulters being police officials, she still decided to go against them and encouraged victims like her to step forward fearlessly, “no matter what little evidence” they had.

She concluded her thoughts with a powerful statement saying, “The ones who were supposed to serve and protect, failed me…” Directing her last remark at the assaulters she boldly declared, “No matter what you take away from me, you will never take away my dignity.

Whether or not the victim will pursue the prison route for her assaulters remains to be seen. However, her statement and story have gone viral with many voicing their support and criticizing the verdict on social media.