‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Angus T. Jones’ Journey: From Highest-Paid Child Actor to Privacy

Angus T. Jones is synonymous with his 12-year-long role of Jake Harper in CBS’s Two and a Half Men. Despite being one of the brightest names in the industry at the time, he decided to leave it all behind and walk away from the limelight.

With years away from the glamor world, fans of the show still wonder if the actor will ever return.

Although Jones appeared as a languid character in the sitcom, in reality, he was an extremely hardworking actor. Back then, he earned the title of “the highest-paid child TV star.”

As per TMZ, ahead of the 10th season of the show, he signed a new contract that paid him $300,000 per episode for a minimum of 26 episodes.

With his rising fame, CBS assured Jones that he would be in 48 episodes over the show’s next two seasons. This meant he could have earned a total of $14.4 million, plus an additional signing bonus of $500,000. However, Jones decided to quit after the 10th season of the show.

With time, Jones’ feelings for the CBS show changed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said in a video that people should stop watching Two and a Half Men as it fills their heads with “filth.”

“I don’t want to be contributing to the enemy’s plan… You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can’t. I’m not OK with what I’m learning, what the Bible says and being on that television show,” the actor added.

However, Jones regretted his choice of words later and apologized to Chuck Lorre, the show’s creator. Speaking to Deadline, the actor apologized for disrespecting the cast and crew of Two and a Half Men. His character was absent in season 11 of the show.

Jones made one final appearance on the show before the series finale, and then decided to take a break from acting. He then enrolled himself at the University of Colorado to live a normal life, as per PEOPLE.

Later, he partnered with Justin Combs, the son of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and Kenechukwu Ojiakor to launch a media and event company, Tonite. However, the company failed in 2016.

Jones has maintained a low profile since then, but was spotted twice in 2023 and 2024 sporting a long beard and a buzz cut, along with eye glasses.

Regarding his return in front of the camera, Jones told PEOPLE in 2016: “The door is definitely still open for me to do that, but I’m taking things slowly. I’m kind of liking the ability to travel and move around at a moment’s notice.”

Many of his fans still hope that he will return to Hollywood, but the actor has made no such announcements yet. In 2020, he wrote on Instagram, “I do music now, go head and get used to it, loves.” However, no music albums of his were released.