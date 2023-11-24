'Twilight' Director Says Kristen Stewart Recently 'Crashed' Robert Pattinson’s Birthday Party in May

Revealing about the recent Twilight reunion, director Catherine Hardwicke spilled the beans about crashing Robert Pattinson's 37th birthday party a few months ago. The gossip was revealed when the 2008 movie director appeared on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast recently. Hardwicke, along with​ her friend Toni Collette, decided to surprise Pattinson at his birthday bash.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ian Gavan

Sharing the amusing details, Hardwicke, 68, recounted the unexpected get-together where Kristen Stewart, Pattinson's former partner unwittingly join in as well. "We had a fun thing, and then Kristen [Stewart] crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my God!’ We all hugged each other — like, this is so crazy and cool,” she exclaimed. Stewart, who famously dated Pattinson during their Twilight days, made her entrance by ringing the bell at the gate and ensuring it was "cool" for her to join the celebration. Pattinson, in his typical amiable fashion, welcomed her with open arms.

Hardwicke reminisced about the early days of casting, recalling the instant spark between Stewart and Pattinson during their audition for Twilight. "I could tell when they were doing the chemistry read—the biology scene—at my kitchen table. I saw the sparks were flying so much," she shared on the podcast. According to Hardwicke, their connection was "so strong" that it didn't come as a surprise when they later dated off-screen from 2009 to 2013. Hardwicke expressed, "You look at them, you feel it," as she recalled the onscreen chemistry between Stewart and Pattinson.

The enchanting aura of Twilight lives on, with the cast orchestrating spontaneous and heartwarming reunions. Previously, the lead vocalist of All-American Rejects, Tyson Ritter stated in an interview that one in particular had an unexpected effect on none other than Stewart. "There’s a song called There’s a Place that I wrote for the film called Miss You Already that starred Toni Collette and Drew Barrymore and I got to be in the film," Ritter, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly in August. "It was a Catherine Hardwicke movie, and she asked me to write a song. And I was in my London flat with my ukulele and this song spilled outta me."

Ritter played the character Ace in the 2015 dramedy starring Drew Barrymore, 48, and Toni Collette, 50. Ritter added that after performing the song at a charity event attended by Hardwicke, who directed the first Twilight film, and Stewart, 33, the actress told him that the music helped her get through some love troubles. "[Kristen] came up to me and was like, ‘You did this song?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ She’s like, ‘I f—king just got over a breakup and I love this song,’" he shared. "And I was so taken aback ’cause I was like, ‘But you’re Kristen Stewart and I love you and you’re great. You’re a great artist and you like something I made.’"

