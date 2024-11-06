TV Producer Claims Trump Has Found His 'New Ivanka’ And It's Not Someone You'd Expect

In a surprising turn of events, Megyn Kelly, once one of Donald Trump’s fiercest critics, stepped onto the stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to deliver a ringing endorsement for the former president. Known for their tumultuous history, dating back to the 2016 presidential campaign—when Kelly famously challenged him during a debate and faced his notorious backlash—this latest appearance reveals a new political alliance. As per a piece that Nell Scovell (producer of Sabrina the Teenage Witch) wrote for the Daily Beast, Kelly’s entrance was reminiscent of Ivanka Trump’s appearances during her father’s first presidency—a polished, poised 'cool blonde' with an authoritative presence.

MEGYN KELLY: "I really enjoy this feeling of proving Mark Cuban wrong, and so here I am at a Trump rally, a strong intelligent woman, to prove Mark Cuban wrong again." pic.twitter.com/h4Gu88ro4r — Donaldo (@donaldotrumpato) November 5, 2024

For years, Ivanka had served as Donald's confidante and surrogate on key policy issues and a prominent face in appealing to moderate suburban women. But with Ivanka stepping back from the spotlight, Scovell argued that Donald has seemingly found his ‘new Ivanka’ in Kelly. It appears as if other women of the Trump family failed to accumulate the amount of support they were expected to for his campaign, so a Kelly card at the last moment may have been a lifesaver for the GOP leader.

Megyn Kelly, once a Trump antagonist and now a die-hard backer, gave one of the most important speeches of her lifetime on why to vote for Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/VF806qRj67 — 🇺🇸Steve2A🇺🇸God🇺🇸Family🇺🇸Country🇺🇸 (@lakemonstercl1) November 5, 2024

This wasn’t just another stump endorsement—it came across as a strategic pivot by Trump's camp. Once perceived as dismissive of female support, the Trump campaign clearly recognized a shift in voting demographics, with women turning out in unexpectedly strong numbers. While Trump’s coalition has long been dominated by a mix of middle-aged men, younger conservative activists, and his billionaire supporters, the absence of a solid female voice on the campaign trail seemed like a glaring oversight. Trump’s recent lineup had included conservative figures like Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard, yet they lacked the 'star power' that Kelly uniquely provided.

Megyn Kelly: Donald Trump "got mocked by the Left for saying he would be a protector of women — He will be a protector of women and it's why I'm voting for him." pic.twitter.com/cOwfRz0RBS — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 5, 2024

As per ABC News, in her speech, Kelly praised Trump as a ‘protector of women’ and portrayed him as a champion of working-class men. She boasted, "He got mocked by the Left for saying he would be a protector of women. He will be a protector of women, and it's why I'm voting for him." She aligned herself with Trump’s traditional ideals, expressing disdain for the ‘new masculinity’ espoused by the political left. She remarked, "He will look out for our boys to our forgotten boys and our forgotten men. Guys like you…Who maybe have a beer after work and don't want to be judged by people like Oprah and Beyonce, who will never have to face the consequences of her disastrous economic policies."

Donald Trump greets Megyn Kelly at his campaign rally on November 04, 2024, in Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

This change in Kelly’s stance has left many of her longtime supporters and feminists scratching their heads. Once a vocal opponent of Trump’s treatment of women and an advocate for ‘forgotten men,' she exclaimed, "I'm not into their version of toxic masculinity or new masculinity. I prefer the old version…I prefer a president who understands how to be strong and how to fight. I hope all of you do what I did last week. Vote Trump and get ten friends to vote Trump to."