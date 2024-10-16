Donald Trump, the 'Protector' of Women, Tells Female Heckler She Should ‘Get Knocked Out’ at Rally

At a recent rally in Coachella, California, former President Donald Trump faced backlash for how he handled a heckler in the crowd. The woman, who interrupted his speech, was quickly booed by Trump’s supporters. Trump’s response, however, has sparked controversy. In an aggressive tone, he suggested, “Back home to mommy, she goes back home to mommy…’Was that you, darling’, and then she gets the hell knocked out of her. Her mother’s a big fan of ours.” The remark has sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing Trump of 'fantasizing about violence against a woman,' as per Indy 100.

Netizens were swift in roasting Trump for another bizarre incident. One X user wrote, "Trump literally condoning female violence. Spot on for being convicted of s-xual assault." Another triggered user added, "Did Trump just imply that it's ok to hit women? Because that's what it sure sounded like." In agreement, another user chimed in, "He's going to protect women at levels you've never seen before... Unless they're ugly or they don't like him, then he's going to yell to knock the hell out of them." Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, "What a snowflake. I'd like to see him face her one-on-one."

The comment is especially notable given Trump’s recent claims of wanting to be a ‘protector’ of women, which he voiced at a Pennsylvania rally last month. Previously, he boasted, “I will fix all of that, and fast, and at long last this nation, and national nightmare, will end. It will end, because I am your protector. I want to be your protector. As president, I have to be your protector. I hope you don’t make too much of it. I hope the fake news doesn’t go, ‘Oh he wants to be their protector.’ Well, I am. As president, I have to be your protector.”

His critics, including Vice President Kamala Harris, quickly pointed out the contradiction between his remarks at the rally and his previous actions, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade and his infamous comments about women in the past. She remarked, “This is the same guy who uses the kind of language he does to describe women. So yeah, there you go.” Harris took to social media, encouraging people to watch Trump’s rallies and judge his actions for themselves, further criticizing his claim to be a protector of women.

However, this incident was not the only headline-grabbing moment from Trump’s rally in Coachella. A man named Vem Miller was arrested near the rally site in Coachella on gun charges, igniting concerns about a potential assassination attempt on Trump. Miller denied the allegations and said, "I always travel around with my firearms in the back of my truck…I've literally never even shot a gun in my life…I don't know anything about guns. I am beyond a novice."

As per Fox News, according to Miller, he had informed authorities about the firearms he was carrying. He claimed he had begun carrying firearms after launching his media platform, America Happens Network, which aims to combat media censorship. He ferociously denied any involvement in extremist movements and explained, "I'm certainly more Republican now…Yes, I'm 100% a Trump supporter…This is a man that I deeply admire, because I was a closet individual in terms of my beliefs because I worked in Hollywood. As my politics started to change, I realized that Hollywood is a homogenous community."

While Miller was released on a $5,000 bail and federal charges have yet to be filed, the incident has added to growing concerns about safety at political rallies, especially for high-profile figures like Trump. However, Miller was firm on his stance as he said, "Government is an inanimate object, it's the individuals within government that matter, so no, I'm not a part of any of that. They're saying that I'm part of these right-wing anti-government groups? Why aren't they naming these groups? Because it doesn't exist."