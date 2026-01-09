Tucker Carlson’s Recent Slimmer Look and Hollow Cheeks Spark Ozempic Rumors

Tucker Carlson’s leaner and hollow look sparked a new wave of rumors.

Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback recently promoted his January 2026 interview with Tucker Carlson on X (formerly Twitter), but the post drew attention not for politics, but because Carlson’s face appeared visibly different and slimmer.

In the photo, Carlson appeared noticeably thinner, with hollowed cheeks, sunken eyes, and looser skin—features that online commenters compared to the so-called “Ozempic face.”

The effect, described as the lower part of the face appearing hollow and sagging, can cause deeper lines and marionette wrinkles and is often associated with rapid weight loss.

According to Nicki Swift, the contrast between Carlson’s current appearance and his fuller face at Donald Trump’s second inauguration in January 2025, as well as at a Turning Point USA event in September 2025, sparked speculation about his health and questions about possible weight-loss drug use.

"Has Ozempic ever improved someone's looks or health?" one commenter asked, while another wondered simply, "Is Tucker okay?" one user on X asked.

“Has Ozempic ever improved someone’s looks or health?” one commenter asked, while another wondered simply, “Is Tucker okay?” one user on X asked. Another added, “Tucker looks too skinny.” A third said, ” Tell Tucker to lay off the Ozempic.”

Several noted that the change in Carlson’s appearance appeared extreme, regardless of its cause. There is no confirmation that he has used any weight-loss medication. Online, “Ozempic face” is used to refer to a hollowed look around the mouth and surrounding areas.

Carlson has previously discussed struggles with his weight and diet. On a June 2025 episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, he said his sedentary lifestyle at Fox News negatively impacted his health from 2016 to 2023. Reports have also suggested that his exit from Fox involved disagreements with management.

In earlier interviews, he also acknowledged poor eating habits and a fondness for processed foods, joking about his love for sugary snacks like Fig Newtons. He acknowledged that the extra inches came from his fondness for “crappy American food.”

Carlson has also warned about the long-term dangers of processed foods and sugar addiction, comparing sugar to alcohol dependence on past broadcasts. In 2021, he stated on his show that he quit liquor when cravings for sugary treats like donuts became overwhelming.

“The Tucker Carlson Show” happens to be one of the most popular podcasts in the United States. In July 2024, it ranked well on Spotify and was the 11th most popular podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Ozempic, a controversial GLP-1 drug, was originally intended for diabetes, but many people have opted for it as a shortcut for fast and drastic weight loss.

Previously, celebrity Gemma Collins also discussed her experience with Mounjaro, a similar injectable weight-loss drug. As per sources, she lost almost two stones (12.7 kg) but appeared noticeably aged and weak.

Collins explained: “I really don’t know what’s happened to me”. Gemma Collins took to Instagram and said, “I really do not know what has happened to me”. I really do not. It just came on me overnight. However, it has been a year since I have had any little tweakments.”

