Tucker Carlson Rips MAGA Over Minnesota Shooting Response: ‘A Woman Got Shot in the Face’

Tucker Carlson criticized the reactions from conservatives and MAGA regarding the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this week. He stated that her death should be seen as a “human tragedy” and urged supporters to view the situation through a “human lens.”

The former Fox News host discussed the shooting on his program while several Republican leaders and commentators defended the ICE agent’s actions. They echoed federal claims that Good had posed a threat, as reported by Forbes and Yahoo News.

“A woman got shot in the face,” Carlson said, rejecting claims that sought to downplay the tragedy or justify the shooting.

Good, who was 37, died Wednesday after an ICE officer fired into her SUV during an immigration operation in Minneapolis, as shown by authorities and video footage. Her wife, Becca Good, stated that Renee was a U.S. citizen with no criminal record, except for a traffic ticket. She described the couple’s presence near the operation as nonviolent, saying, “We had whistles. They had guns,” on Friday.

Federal officials defended the shooting, and DHS chief Kristi Noem stated that the agent acted in self-defense and claimed that Good “weaponized her vehicle,” which local leaders and protesters disputed.

Video circulated online captured moments before the shooting. It included Good speaking from the driver’s seat just before shots rang out. The Guardian reported that the footage showed her saying, “I’m not mad at you,” moments before the agent shot her.

Tucker Carlson on ICE shooting of Renee Good: “How come so few conservatives are viewing this story through a human lens?

Tucker Carlson on ICE shooting of Renee Good: "How come so few conservatives are viewing this story through a human lens?

Carlson’s comments put him at odds with some in the pro-Trump coalition that supports the administration’s increased immigration enforcement. They framed conflicts during ICE operations as threats to federal agents. Forbes reported that Carlson challenged why some conservatives seemed unable or unwilling to recognize the death as a tragedy, no matter the legal arguments that could follow.

The shooting led to protests in Minneapolis and other cities, with demonstrators demanding accountability and limits on ICE operations in communities. People magazine, citing an eyewitness, reported that ICE agents prevented bystanders from reaching Good after the shooting while emergency responders tried to assist her.

Public officials in Minnesota have also called for an independent review of the incident. The Associated Press reported that Becca Good described her wife as compassionate and community-minded, stating that the family will continue seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Although Carlson criticized conservative rhetoric, he did not claim to resolve the legal issues at the heart of the case. He argued that political loyalty should not overshadow recognition of death and grief. Forbes reported that Carlson mentioned the reaction to the shooting showed how “desensitized” politics can become, especially concerning immigration topics.

The administration has maintained its position, as DHS officials continue to argue that the agent feared for his life, and the investigation is ongoing. No criminal charges have been announced.

This incident has intensified an already heated national debate over immigration enforcement, the use of force by federal agents, and the level of oversight of ICE operations. The conflict also revealed divisions within conservative media, as Carlson’s comments contrasted with commentary that described the shooting mainly as a test of loyalty to the administration’s policies.