Tucker Carlson Quietly Moves to Florida With $5.5M Purchase: The New Beachfront Abode

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson quietly made a move last summer to Florida, reportedly purchasing a luxurious three-bedroom home in Boca Grande for $5.5 million. The news of Carlson's move has come to light just around the time he was seen in headlines for parting from Fox News. Reports indicate that the former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight is planning a more permanent home base in the Sunshine State.

According to Vigour Times, the new property is located in the small community of Boca Grande, occupies more than 2,800 square feet, and has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It was sold to Carlson in an off-market deal, likely with friendly neighbors who made him a bargain offer. The balmy and tranquil island has been used by a series of celebrities and dignitaries who have frequented the neighborhood, including Harrison Ford, the late George H.W. Bush, Katherine Hepburn, Jason Garrett, and Tom Brokaw.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Jason Koerner

But this is not the first time Carlson has made a move to the Sunshine State. In 2020, he and his wife, Susan Andrews, shelled out $2.9 million for a four-bedroom, 4.5-bath home next door, which is worth an estimated $4.1 million today. It had been primarily used as a second getaway home, but with the additional pad just steps from the ocean, Carlson is planning this new home to be the more permanent residential; base in the coming years with his family.

The move comes after Carlson parted ways with his 7,400-square-foot Washington D.C. mansion for $4 million in 2020. He had been facing a slew of hecklers in the home. Meanwhile, both the Florida homes are older and were built in the 1960s. So it is likely that Carlson and his wife will have to make a series of renovations to bring the homes up to date.

Image Source: MLS

While filming his show, Carlson lived in an apartment complex outside the District of Columbia in Arlington, Virginia. Tucker Carlson Tonight has perpetually been considered the highest-rated cable news show on television, which makes his move to Florida all the more interesting.

The Gasparilla Island property offers a luxurious beachfront living experience with its stunning views, white sand beaches, and turquoise waters. The island is known for its laid-back vibe and small-town feel, which is a far cry from the hustle and bustle of Washington D.C. Carlson and his family will be able to enjoy boating, fishing, and other outdoor activities in the area, which is a big draw for anyone looking to escape the city life.

Image Source: MLS

Carlson's move to Florida also highlights a trend among the rich and famous who are leaving the big cities and moving to more secluded areas. With the pandemic and social unrest, many people are reassessing their priorities and looking for a change of scenery.