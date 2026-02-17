TSA Workers Expected To Work Without Pay As Another Government Shutdown Begins

The Transportation Security Administration continues to be affected by yet another shutdown. Early Saturday, a shutdown of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security took effect. As a result, TSA workers are now expected to work without pay, while travelers recall the 43-day government shutdown last year, which heavily impacted airports across the nation.

The 2025 shutdown, which ended on November 12, led to TSA employees working without pay throughout, as they are considered essential workers. As lawmakers remain without an agreement on DHS’s annual funding, they are once again expected to continue to show up at work, even without pay. However, experts believe that this time it may play out quite differently.

When you shut down the government, it doesn’t actually shut down. Most employees at the Department of Homeland Security are deemed essential and required to work without pay. That’s why Congress should pass the Shutdown Fairness Act — to ensure people are paid on time and to… pic.twitter.com/KC47h2ZbvB — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) February 12, 2026

The shutdown began after a dispute between congressional Democrats and Donald Trump‘s team. Following the rampant ICE shooting in Minnesota last month, Democrats are demanding a change in immigrations operations across the United States. However, Republicans are not on board with their demands for ICE agents to wear body cameras and clearly identify themselves during operations.

Until lawmakers reach a deal on DHS funding legislation, the congress will be on recess. According to ABC7, the shutdown could continue till February 23. While parts of the federal government remain funded through September 30, TSA is an exception. The agency’s funding also lapsed when DHS funding ran out.

This means that about 95% of TSA employees are now deemed “essential,” and they will be expected to work without pay. During last year’s historic shutdown, some of these workers faced massive hardships due to no salary being credited. Some workers even refused to show up at work, which led to staff shortages at airports, and therefore flight delays and new difficulties for travelers.

Senator John Fetterman says he travels by air 49 out of 52 weeks a year — and that makes government shutdowns personal. He told Maria Bartiromo that it’s hard to look TSA agents in the eye and tell them they won’t get paid if Democrats force a shutdown. Fetterman doubled down,… pic.twitter.com/mMNFdRY3QS — Overton (@overton_news) February 8, 2026

This new shutdown will affect TSA differently as it is a delicate moment for traveling, with the spring break rush, and the major international event like the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching. Chief risk officer for global travel management company Altour, John Rose, said that last year’s shutdown is still “fresh in [TSA agents’] minds and potentially their pocketbooks.”

The expert suggested that due to the recent experience, staff morale could degrade faster this time. According to experts, this time, the air traffic controllers are still being paid, unlike the 2025 government shutdown. However, the screening function, which is a critical point, remains at risk. If a staff shortage issue arises at checkpoints, it could lead to slower processing, flight delays, and major cancelations. Amid the chaotic time, experts suggest travelers to arrive at airports earlier than usual, and pack strategically to avoid any further delays.