TSA Sounds Alarm Over a Growing Problem at Airports That Could Put Passengers at Risk

TSA has ensured safety at airports and on aircraft since 2001. The security screening for people and luggage is crucial for flagging security issues and avoiding them to ensure safety. These days, the TSA is facing an emerging problem with sophisticated fake IDs.

People trying to get past TSA using fake IDs has been a long-standing issue; however, the latest fake IDs are extremely convincing and easy for anyone to obtain. TSA is preventing travelers with fake IDs from boarding flights, but the evolving technology used to make these IDs has made it more challenging.

Authorities often announce when fake IDs are detected and explain how different checkpoints and technologies are used to catch them. Last week, a passenger tried to use eight different fake state licenses to get through the check.

As per the official Facebook post, ‘Another Diabolik discovery at Newark-Liberty International Airport. When numerous electronic devices were discovered in a passenger’s carry-on, our officers were shocked to discover eight fraudulent state licenses.

The passenger’s identity crisis was quickly referred to local law enforcement, and the individual was promptly arrested.’ In most cases, people who have committed a crime or are trying to run away have Fake IDs, which has become concerning.

🚨NATIONAL SECURITY🚨 The latest TSA Office of Inspector General’s report shows a concern security issue regarding employees with special access to secured areas.@LaboscoSonya joined me to detail what this report uncovers. pic.twitter.com/GQruDlM4m5 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 24, 2025



Earlier, TSA had previously confiscated several fake IDs in a bed at the Newark Airport. This is how severe and deeply rooted the issue has become now. Many people may think fake identification is not a big crime, or they are saving time by using an easily accessible ID.

But it poses a huge security risk. For instance, someone evading the FBI or police will try to get a fake ID to get away from the authorities. Jake Parker, the Senior Director of Government Relations of the Security Industry Association (SIA), explains that these IDs have not only become sophisticated but also cheaper to access.

Another identity crisis @EWRAirport. On August 19, our officers were screening a carry-on bag that had triggered an alarm for electronic devices, and in the process, they discovered eight fraudulent state licenses. You can’t fake a REAL ID! pic.twitter.com/NBlmeLbHFH — TSA Northeast (@TSA_Northeast) September 4, 2025



He adds, “And they’re so good now, I mean, you can get a REAL ID fake ID from China for not very much money.” TSA has the technology to verify the IDs, facial recognition and other acceptable travel documents in less time compared to the manual verification.

They use both methods if needed to spot out the fake ones. This has helped TSA seize various fake IDs and arrest the passengers who use them.