TSA Reveals the Most Ridiculous Packing Choices — From Live Turtles to Pills in Bottles

Creativity is often at its peak when smugglers try to sneak in wild animals and contraband. The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) has uncovered some unusual finds in 2025. Recently, they shared their top 10 wild findings with the public on their official website.

Topping the list was a homemade replica pipe bomb found in May 2025 at Boise Airport in Idaho. The passenger’s bag first sparked suspicion after an alarm went off, alerting officials to additional screening. An explosive specialist from TSA arrived to inspect the bag, only to find that it was a fake.

Images and videos of the fake pipe bomb were shared by the federal agency on social media. The replica had two PVC pipes with protruding wires and wooden blocks with the “C4” embedded on them to mimic an actual bomb.

Just plain bad choices are what get highlighted in TSA’s Top 10 Best Catches every year. Here’s a run-down of what we’ve decided are some of the worst packing decisions from 2025 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M75kZVzaSs — TSA (@TSA) January 22, 2026

Now, why would anyone travel with a replica of a disastrous bomb? Turns out the passenger carrying it used the fakes as a training aid. After it was confiscated, the passenger reportedly abandoned it.

The TSA’s Federal Security Director for Idaho, James Spades, confirmed on the agency’s website that realistic replicas of explosives are strictly “not allowed.” The official said that officers responsible for screening will not risk safety if an image of an explosive-like device pops up on their screen.

About the 2025 incident specifically, the official said, “We’re grateful that in this case, the items were not meant to harm anyone.” As mentioned earlier, a replica pipe bomb isn’t even the wildest find.

This replica was in plain sight; other items on the list were truly hidden in bizarre yet creative ways. Many appeared to be transporting bullets and weapons, including knives. A passenger from Ohio’s Akron-Canton Airport wrapped bullets and a knife in tinfoil to conceal and transport them.

It was no match for the screening test. Another one at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport hid a knife in what appeared to be a child’s car seat. This is especially dangerous since it could have easily injured the infant.

Usually, prescription medications are allowed, provided the passenger have proper documentation. Now, while the nature of the pills is unconfirmed, a passenger was caught sneaking in pills in a shampoo bottle. Hiding the pills raises suspicion that they may have been prohibited or unauthorized.

We would recommend checking TSA’s website regarding permitted items here: https://t.co/Y12juHcucj — JetBlue (@JetBlue) November 4, 2025

In the US, the Red-eared slider, painted turtles, map turtles, and musk turtles are commonly kept as pets. While they’re legally permitted to be kept as pets, going without the right paperwork will definitely get you stopped by the TSA.

Some travelers attempt to smuggle these pets either in their pockets or handbags. Two passengers hid them in their inner wear and pants! In the first passenger’s case at the Miami International Airport, one of the turtles unfortunately died during the screening process.

To make things easier, the TSA has shared a link to items they are permitted to carry for a seamless travel experience. But even on that list, there are some bizarre items for those with a niche taste. Things like antlers, artificial skeleton bones, non-infectious biological specimens, and more are on that list.