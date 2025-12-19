TSA Issues Warning on What Not to Wear During Holiday Travel – and Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a warning to flyers who are traveling during the holidays. To avoid unnecessary boarding delays or dampening the holiday spirit, the agency urged flyers to avoid wearing anything shiny or sparkly.

This is because the body scanners at the airport would light up like a Christmas tree if they detect anything with a metallic signature. That includes glitter, since its shine is caused by metallic properties. The Facebook post made by the TSA highlighted, “the body scanners don’t love sparkles.”

In short, the post advises not to wear anything containing sequins, glitter, metallic chains, etc., when entering an airport, as they could trigger a pat-down and cause delays.

With the holiday season in full swing (and bling), it may be difficult for flyers rushing to make it home just in time for Christmas to change outfits at the last minute. The post also triggered a flurry of responses from fashion lovers and holiday travelers. A few netizens appeared to have experienced the aftermath of not following TSA’s instructions.

The first user wrote, “No sparkles, no sequins! Trust me! You’re in for the pat-down of your life with that lady’s back hand!”

The next one chimed in agreement, saying, “NEVER WEAR SEQUINS! I was topless and wiped for bomb residue twice thanks to a bedazzled Star Wars shirt!”

A third user recalled a similar incident during which they were given a pat-down for microbeeding on their jeans. The user said, “I learned this lesson two years ago when the pockets on my jeans had embellishments and I had micro-bead extensions in – never again!”

Similarly, a fourth one remembered, “I definitely found this out throwing on my last clean tank top to leave Las Vegas.”

Me in tsa body scanner just now https://t.co/d3xW8fujRD pic.twitter.com/007IVEOy7G — ju ju ☆ (@YungHotEboKnee) December 20, 2024

While many users shared cautionary tales and lessons learned, others said they would still take the risk to wear something sparkly anyway.

Many questioned the TSA’s warning, especially during the holiday season when fashion generally gets brighter. A commenter highlighted the inconvenience of having to change their outfit saying, “Nooooo. Well, now I’m reworking my whole outfit for Christmas eve…”

Another one shared a similar response, “Ah man! Now I have to rethink my sweater for Christmas!”

A third one made a pass at TSA with a GIF of a woman wearing rubber gloves, writing, “TSA be like, meet you in the backroom.”

Have any questions about what can or can’t fly? If you’re a seasoned traveler or flying for the first time in a while, our @AskTSA team is here to help. Send them a DM or text TRAVEL to 275-872. They’re available 7 days a week to help you navigate the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/1N1BRgFa1x — TSA (@TSA) December 4, 2025

Likewise, the comment section was flooded by a mixture of responses with people seemingly either choosing to ignore the warning, cautioning others, or sharing stories from their past experiences.

TSA’s post will hopefully help flyers plan their airport outfits before flying out during the Christmas and New Year’s timeline.