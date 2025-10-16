TSA Flags These Common Carry-On Mistakes Every Day – Here’s How to Avoid Getting Pulled for Additional Screening

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is responsible for the smooth running of the aviation sector in America. Approximately 44,000 flights and more than 3 million airline passengers fly across more than 29 million square miles of airspace in the United States of America. Hence, if you want to have a safe flight without much hassle, it’s best to follow specific rules while flying.

A lot of passengers mix up basic packing rules, only to get stopped by the authorities for a thorough check or a pat down, which makes them run towards the boarding area in the end. Here are a few packing mistakes that you can avoid if you want to prevent the TSA authorities from going through the items in your carry-on bag and making a fuss.

First, do not carry large water bottles or heavy amounts of liquids in your carry-on bag. You can empty the bottle or take a simple sipper from home and fill up the bottle before boarding from water booths at the airport—the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule, which was introduced in 2006. The idea behind this was to improve in-flight safety after a liquid explosives plot was avoided.

If you can spread, smear, spray, or spill it, it’s a liquid. Here’s the 3-1-1 rule: •Liquids must be 3.4oz or less

•Fit in ONE quart-size bag

•ONE quart-size liquid bag per passenger Not sure what else you can travel with? Text your questions to AskTSA at (275-872). pic.twitter.com/XHGSyh3afc — TSA (@TSA) March 11, 2025

This rule allows each passenger to bring only a small quantity of liquids, gels, and aerosols. The container should not be larger than 3.4 ounces (100 millilitres). These crucial conditions are reflected in the term 3-1-1 (3.4 ounces, one quart-sized bag and one flyer). Parents who are traveling with infants are allowed to bring juice, baby formula, and breast milk. They have to declare them at the screening.

Second, it’s not the best idea to overstuff the carry-on handbag or backpack with too many items. Bags that are packed too tightly can confuse TSA scanners. Dense items like bobby pins, hair dryers and so on can show up as oversized items in the scanners.

Third, as Megan, known as ”Portable Passports,” shared on her YouTube channel, says, the biggest mistake people make is to pack their luggage based on personal experience rather than keeping the TSA checklist in mind.

It’s best to always glance through the official website and read the packing rules before heading to the airport. Be careful with liquids, electronic items and medicines.

Fourth, do not carry items that are flagged on the TSA website. Multi tools, pocket knives, scissors, cork openers and other sharp items are prohibited. Travelers should be aware that combustible items and hazardous liquids are completely forbidden on flights. Fifth, avoid spillable food items and follow the liquid rules, which also apply to food items.

Yogurts, curries, sauces, jams, hummus, and salad dressings are all prohibited from being carried on their own. However, a passenger can have a sandwich made from these items and pack them in an air-tight container.

Sixth, please be careful if you plan to carry documents, scripts or novels mentioning details about aircraft, TSA or aviation threats.

TSA agents stopped Oscar-winning Benicio del Toro due to his script for the film The Phoenician Scheme, which featured suspicious headings related to bomb threats on an airplane, details of crashes, etc. Lastly, it’s best to label prescribed medications or talk to the agents before checking in if the medicines are serious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

With the government shutdown in America, the TSA workers are working nonstop to ensure a smooth journey for all. Be kind, follow the rules and have a safe flight.