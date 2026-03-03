Partial Shutdown Leaves TSA Employees Without Pay, Raising Airport Security Risks

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran appear likely to continue for several more weeks. The situation has taken another turn, deepening existing concerns. The escalating conflict has officials worried that the government shutdown could increase risks to air travel.

Congress continues to fight over financing for the Department of Homeland Security. TSA workers have now entered their third week without pay. Bobby Orozco Jr., president of AFGE Local 1260, AFL-CIO, warned that if the shutdown continues, workers may not receive their paychecks. Orozco Jr. also emphasized that some may consider taking other jobs to earn money.

During one of the longest government shutdowns in United States history, workers went two months without pay. Now, with tensions rising because of Iran’s military conflict, lawmakers have expressed concern about the unpaid TSA workers, as staffing shortages could create security risks for the country.

Due to the Democrat shutdown: – TSA agents are working without pay

– FEMA workers are working without pay

– DHS employees are working without pay. Meanwhile, Democrats have just announced a “Trans Bill of Rights.” These unserious politicians need to be voted out. pic.twitter.com/OTOFvCJM4W — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) February 19, 2026

Orozco weighed in, saying, “You talk about shoe bombing attempts and different things that have happened, like liquid bomb attempts since 9/11, so that threat has never gone away, and these officers come in every day.”

The U.S. government gave travelers a heads-up as tensions in military regions continue. Americans in 14 countries are advised by the State Department to leave immediately due to high security concerns. The list, released on Monday, includes Israel, Iran, Lebanon, and Egypt.

We gave the Democrats a chance to fund TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and federal law enforcement today, and they voted it down. They aren’t looking for a solution; they’re looking for a political opportunity. Federal employees should not be held hostage for another shutdown. pic.twitter.com/121vMUlzFM — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) February 12, 2026

Rising concerns about attacks related to the Middle East have heightened worries about possible threats at home, making stable funding more important than ever. During such high-tension periods, even a weak security system can significantly increase danger.

For that reason, it is crucial to ensure frontline staff receive timely pay. Americans for Prosperity said any disagreements regarding policies should be negotiated and resolved.

Managing Director of Americans for Prosperity, Kent Strang, said, “As the United States enters a heightened alert environment following military strikes in Iran, it’s more important than ever that the Department of Homeland Security is fully funded and fully operational.”

AFP has called on Congress to end the political fight and pass the funding bill so the government can fully reopen. The organization warned that dragging out the disagreement will only harm the country.

According to AFP, the shutdown is dangerous for Americans and does not solve any problems. Refusing to pay workers during this time of security alert is unacceptable. The shutdown has disrupted government services that people rely on, creating confusion and instability in essential daily operations. Rather than solving problems, it weakens the country’s safety and security.