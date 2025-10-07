TSA Could Flag This ‘Convenient’ Luggage Feature That’s Meant to Make Travel Easier

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) acts like an eagle that’s always ready to monitor passengers flying in and out of airports! While packing rules have always been strict, even ordinary behavior like wearing clothes that don’t match the climate at your destination, sweating excessively, having strong body odor, staring at your feet, or talking too much can get you into trouble.

Accessories like belts, hats, jewelry, and layers like jackets often need to be removed during TSA screening, followed by pins from hair. Heavy and closed shoes like boots, high heels, and other closed pairs for women can add a style element to the entire outfit, but they would make the process of security clearance harder and longer.

Furthermore, the TSA has firm rules for liquids, but the well-known 3-1-1 rule applies to liquids, gels, and aerosols. These must be in containers of 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less, all fitting in one quart-size bag, with only one bag allowed per passenger. Popular food items such as peanut butter, salsa, or olive oil fall into this category, except that they are not permitted in larger quantities.

According to a recent report, the recently updated rules prohibit carrying USB-enabled luggage. These high-tech suitcases feature built-in USB ports connected to removable power banks, making traveling easy and smooth. This latest technology is a blessing in disguise for frequent flyers who can charge their devices on the go and enjoy unlimited entertainment.

This suitcase inflates, has a GPS in case it gets lost or stolen – and can even charge your phone pic.twitter.com/k830YkdWl0 — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) September 21, 2017

However, since lithium-ion batteries are used in most power banks, they can pose a fire risk if damaged or improperly stored. These also have the chance to heat up. For this reason, many airlines and security agencies require that such batteries be removable. If your luggage contains a non-removable battery, you may be required to leave it behind, undergo rigorous scrutiny, and potentially end up in an argument with the TSA staff.

Even though rules regarding carrying USB-enabled luggage vary from airport to airport, it is advisable to read the TSA or airline website and follow the rules accordingly. In addition, to avoid delays or confiscation, make sure your suitcase always uses a removable battery and always be prepared to take it out when going through security.

Apart from USB-enabled luggage, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement, “When a carry-on bag is checked at the gate or at planeside, all spare lithium batteries and power banks must be removed from the checked-in bag and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin,” according to The Sun.

Lithium batteries may heat up and cause a potential fire. Larger batteries (101-160 Wh) should be carried onboard with proper approval from the ground staff and the cabin crew. TSA agents have also warned against a common travel habit known as ‘juice jacking,’ involving public USB charging stations that could potentially compromise your phone’s data.

Lastly, TSA authorities have asked citizens to follow the infamous 15-minute airport theory, which claims that a passenger does not need to arrive at the boarding gate until 15 minutes before their flight is expected to take off.

TSA authorities are also rolling out a self-screening option where flyers can scan their documents themselves rather than wait in long lines and get them checked by a TSA officer. Presently, these hi-tech scanners have been installed in popular yet busy airports like New York and Chicago.

Therefore, as airports and airline policies continue to evolve alongside new technology, staying updated about the new rules can be a great way to minimize panic, pack efficiently, and relax during the flight!