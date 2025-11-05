‘Try Waterproof’: Kellyanne Conway’s Emotional Fox News Moment Becomes Instant Meme

Historic election results have sent Kellyanne Conway into a spiral as many viewers noticed the Fox News host trying too hard to cope with the outcome. People spotted her running mascara as if she had been crying and struggling to keep it together.

Conway served as senior counselor for Donald Trump‘s first term from 2017 to 2020. She seemed shaken from the major election win of democratic party. Democrats won New York’s mayoral race along with New Jersey and Virginia.

The people rejected the candidates who were even backed by the president himself. Another huge win for Democrats was in California, where voters want a new congressional map so that the party can win more seats in the midterm elections.

Literally, mascara running due to tears on Fox pic.twitter.com/w4diFkcLm1 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 5, 2025



This comes amidst Gavin Newsom’s warning to the nation about Trump’s Power grab strategy and putting democracy in danger. These cumulative wins have sent the Republicans into a frenzy.

Kellyanne Conway appeared on the news to discuss the results and viewers noticed her disappointment. It also got the attention of TV journalist and political commentator Keith Olbermann who shared a screenshot of her along with, “Literally, mascara running due to tears on Fox.” Another one commented, “Try waterproof.”

The second one chimed in with, “Kelly should hang it up, Her insane pitches with alternative facts should have been enough.” One person compared her disappointment to a family member passing. Another one sarcastically commented, “Thoughts & prayers,” for Kellyanne Conway.

Kellyanne Conway is completely bonkers: My goodness, we’ve got a socialist, anti-Semite, pro Hamas guy as mayor of New York… early voting is a real thing now, and we have to step it up and participate the same way the Democrats do. pic.twitter.com/2yJUiQheco — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) November 5, 2025



After the results, Sean Hannity expressed his disappointment too but he does not plan on running away like other celebs he mocked like Rosie O’Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres. He added, “I will not be spending the next year of my life saying, ‘Racist fascist Nazi Stalin Mussolini,’ like we’ve had to experience the last year.”

Martha MacCallum is another one who was not satisfied with the results and plans to look for a new place to live with help from real estate pages. Trump isn’t thrilled either as he posted about not being on the ballot, adding, ” TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT.” Meanwhile, Democrats are celebrating with this major victory.