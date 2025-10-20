Trump’s Unfiltered, Makeup-Free Moments in 2025 Have Everyone Asking the Same Question

The internet is obsessed with Donald Trump, from his alleged fake wigs to his iconic bronze tan makeup; his appearance has been a topic of significant speculation since he began his presidential campaign in 2016.

On the days the 79-year-old missed the tan, it was pretty visible. During his recent state visit to the United Kingdom, close-up photos from Windsor Castle show the president’s trademark tan looking deeper and sharper than usual, with noticeable contrast around the hairline.

Many other instances in 2025 have highlighted Trump’s below-average makeup skills. For example, in June 2025, photos from April showed Donald Trump returning from his Bedminster golf club looking noticeably lighter, almost natural.

As per The Daily Beast, while some online users insisted he still looked “orange,” others felt it was a shock to see him with a less intense tan. Skipping bronzer during sports makes sense, and Trump did just that during a June golf outing. But instead of orange, his face took on a reddish hue. He apparently looked old, and it seemed like he was going to have a heat stroke any time.

Trump sin traje y sin maquillar. La foto es de hace unos meses. pic.twitter.com/qcKYlVXJvc — Rosa María Artal (@rosamariaartal) September 1, 2025

Similarly, he attended another event in April, which was hosted by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC); his appearance raised questions about his well-being.

As per The Irish Star, amid everyone’s concerns about his well-being, Donald Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, and assured everyone that he was doing fine.

He wrote, “I am pleased to report that my long-scheduled Annual Physical Examination will be done at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday of this week. I have never felt better, but these things must be done!”

In July 2025, during a trip to Scotland, Trump appeared noticeably makeup-free while golfing. His pale white complexion was proof that he was makeup-free. However, he seemed to return to his usual cosmetic routine for official meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In the unfiltered golf course snaps, the president appeared older and more tired.

Unaltered AP photo of how Trump appears, and photoshopped image of what he really looks like with the orange makeup removed. pic.twitter.com/N3GF9bRZf3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 5, 2025

In August 2025, the White House’s Instagram account posted photos of Trump shopping in Washington, D.C. The POTUS appeared pale as he sported the bright red MAGA hat. There are also several speculations that, due to old age, Trump is unfit to serve as the president. Still, apart from a minor vein issue, which caused swellings in his hands and legs, doctors claim he is “in excellent health.”

Usually, it’s a known fact that Americans and Europeans with lighter skin tones love to sport a good fake tan during the summer; unlike in Asia, the tan is often celebrated as a sign of beauty. But, in Trump’s case, it’s not the tan or his gel-based hairstyles; it’s how badly his stylist does it for him. Uneven, patchy and dry.

A few days ago, in October, in a video posted by Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, he ditched the bronzer once again while golfing. “To me, he’s just grandpa,” Kai said.

Honestly, without the heavy makeup and with noticeable eye bags, the words felt accurate. Amidst the chaos of the government shutdown and massive federal layoffs, it’s interesting how his tan and fake wigs make it to the headline.