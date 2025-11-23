Trump’s Treasury Chief Touts “No Recession” in 2026 as Economy Faces Mixed Signals

President Donald Trump is taking a victory lap as his Treasury Secretary says there’s little risk of a recession in 2026, but many Americans are still waiting to feel the promised boom. Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Scott Bessent brushed off growing fears over the U.S. economy, declaring that Trump’s latest tax cuts and trade deals will soon bring “strong, noninflationary growth,” as CNBC reports.

According to USSA News, Bessent said, “I am very confident about 2026. Because what we are going to see is the president’s done peace deals, tax deals, and trade deals…” The Treasury Secretary then continued, “[T]o go back to affordability, affordability has two components. So it’s price of goods and real income. So under the One Big Beautiful Bill, especially for working Americans, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security.”

The upbeat forecast comes as Washington are trying to understand the impact of the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, Trump’s signature legislation. It takes popular portions of the 2017 tax law, like those juicy senior “bonuses” and deductions for tips, overtime, and car loans, and locks with new breaks for state and local taxes. According to Bessent, while some effects haven’t been felt yet within the economy, they set up “the table for a very strong” year ahead.

But even as Trump’s team pumps out optimism, there are some red flags popping up in several sectors. Housing, auto sales, and any business tied to higher interest rates are where the cracks really show. The service side, such as restaurants, travel, and personal spending, remains strong.

🚨 BREAKING: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent demands Senate Republicans NUKE the 60-vote filibuster so all MAGA items can be passed swiftly

BESSENT: "Senate Republicans should not shy from doing what Democrats are certain to do."

Bessent admits the government shutdown earlier this year didn’t help. The 43-day standoff was the longest in U.S. history and battered economic confidence. This is why White House advisor Kevin Hassett says there could be a “weak” fourth quarter for economic growth.

For millions of Americans, that “strong table” is still more hope than reality. Recent polling suggests that about two-thirds of voters believe the Trump administration has missed the mark when it comes to rising living costs.

Healthcare is also a hot topic right now. Bessent promised further announcements in coming days. But for now, millions are bracing for higher costs as enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies remain stuck in Congress.

BESSENT IS EXTREMELY CONFIDENT ABOUT THE ECONOMY NEXT YEAR.

Still, Trump administration supporters argue the economy could look quite different by mid-2026, especially if lower energy costs kick in and Trump’s policies take full effect. The president has made “winning for workers” a key part of his campaign tour, because he wants supporters to experience results-driven action.

As the nation heads into another unpredictable election season, Wall Street and Main Street are both holding their breath. Trump’s claim that recession fears are overblown stands to be tested by how everyday people experience the economy in the months ahead. Will the data live up to the hype? Or will voters start searching for solutions somewhere else? For now, the promises are still up in the air. Even $1 trillion in new optimism might not be enough to erase real world worries.