Trump’s Son-in-Law Faces Corruption Probe as Congressman Announces Inquiry – “They Need to Stop”

Congressman Robert Garcia announced the start of a corruption investigation into Jared Kushner. The businessman is the son-in-law of President Donald Trump and stepped away from the political spotlight in January 2021.

Garcia is a prominent member of the House Oversight Committee. He announced the probe into Kushner through a video on the committee’s official social media account. In the video, the Democrat recounted Kushner’s alleged “enrichment.”

The enrichment Garcia cited refers to the business deals he made after stepping down from his role as a White House advisor with his wife, Ivanka Trump. The Democrat recalled the controversial $2 billion deal Kushner struck with Saudi Arabia. The investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund went to his equity firm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oversight Committee Democrats (@oversightdems)

Garcia highlighted other business deals that Kushner reportedly struck with other Middle Eastern countries, like Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. He pointed out that the alleged enrichment began two months after securing the $2 billion investment.

Next, the congressman alleged that Kushner was “following his father-in-law” and making business deals after Trump left office. He further alleged that Kushner was continuing to “enrich himself and his firm with billions and billions of dollars.”

The Congressman mentioned that Kushner’s business deals were an act of corruption. These corruption allegations aren’t reportedly new. Garcia recalled the earlier allegations of corruption related to a business deal Kushner struck another business deal when his father-in-law was first elected President in 2016.

Garcia also mentioned the lack of clarity on his income and that of his firm through these business deals. He said, “Kushner needs to come clean as to how much money he’s making…” He has also urged Trump’s son-in-law to reveal the details about the deals made with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

He made a statement about the hunt for truth and emphasized the urgency of these details. Garcia said, “We’re not going to stop until we get the truth and we get justice.” Lastly, he brought up both Trump and Kushner, saying, “The Kushner family, the Trump family; they need to stop the corruption.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oversight Committee Democrats (@oversightdems)

Interestingly, Garcia did not mention them individually but rather referred to their families, thus prompting questions about whether or not other members of the President’s family were involved in the alleged corruption pointed out by Garcia.

As of now, there is no evidence linking either Trump or Kushner to corruption. Although Kushner has not personally commented on the matter yet, a representative from the White House responded.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly shared a statement with The Daily Beast in response to the allegations against Trump and Kushner. Kelly claimed that this was an old narrative used by Democrats against the president and his family.

She concluded her statements by commenting on Kushner’s current work with the president. Kelly stated that Kushner was “generously volunteering” time to help his father-in-law’s ultimate goal for world peace.

The White House spokesperson said, “Like the President, he only acts in the best interest of the American people.” Further details about the corruption investigation are awaited.