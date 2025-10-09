Trump’s Secret Note Sparks Chaos After People Spot One Jaw-Dropping Detail

President Donald Trump got a mysterious handwritten note at the press conference yesterday. It has sparked a major question. Trump was seen in the middle of an unrelated meeting. Conservative influencers put in some urgent news concerning the peace talks between Gaza and Hamas.

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary, walked over to Trump and whispered something. He delivered the handwritten message. According to sources, the note read, “Very close. We need you to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first.” And then, just hours later, Trump announced that he was ‘very proud’ to declare the initial phase of a Gaza peace deal between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

Reports say that both parties have agreed to this first phase of the US President’s plan to pause the fight and carry out the release of the hostages, especially concerning the fact that this conflict, which has been on for a couple of years, has resulted in thousands of deaths. The conflict started on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel. Many citizens were affected, 1,200 deaths and around 250 people taken hostage in Gaza.

Israel’s military campaign was launched in retaliation. It led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated Gaza, too. And amidst everything, netizens are eyeing that note. Especially the part ‘Trump needs to approve a Truth Social post’ is getting massive attention.

Some people on X, also came with the view that Trump doesn’t write his own posts on the platform, with a particular comment read – “Is Autopen writing his Truth Social posts?” and “So if he doesn’t even write truth socials? What does he do?” A third person penned: “So that’s even more concerning to me – OTHER PEOPLE are actually writing the insane nonsense for him on his Truth Social account – not him.”

Another person asked, “You’re saying he isn’t even writing these posts? Autopen?!” On the contrary, others added – “Yes, just as we knew, Trump doesn’t write all his Truth Social posts!!” and: “So there is a Truth Social ghost writer.” Another X user claimed, “Well Marco Rubio ratted trump out. He does not write the crap that gets posted on Truth Social or here on X. The message said he had to break the presser so he could approve social posts.”

Donald Trump’s posts on that particular media, which he launched himself in 2022, come thick and fast with posts and sometimes even dozens of posts on that profile a day. Though people are on Trump’s side too, with a commentator saying – “Most politicians have people on staff who manage their social media accounts. On all sides, in every party and level of government.”

Another questioned – “You actually think the president writes those tweets? You think he has time to write them?” And another person pointed out – There was a documentary that shows Trump with his team where he has a young woman that handles his social media. We’ve known this for a while. He dictates, she types. And no, her name is not autopen.”