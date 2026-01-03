Trump’s Revenge Tour Spares No One, Not Even MAGA Faithful

President Donald Trump’s promise of payback in his second term is now directed not just at rivals in Washington. In late 2025, it affected the communities that helped elect him and the Republicans, who have rarely tested his patience.

On December 30, Trump issued the first vetoes of his second term. He rejected two bipartisan bills that had passed through Congress with little opposition. One of these was H.R. 131, the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act, which was linked to a long-delayed clean drinking water project in southeastern Colorado.

The Arkansas Valley Conduit aims to provide cleaner water to many communities east of Pueblo. Residents there have long depended on groundwater that suffers from salinity and contamination. The legislation would have eased the financial burden on towns, and it passed unanimously in both chambers, a rare instance of agreement in today’s Congress.

In his veto message, Trump called the bill too expensive and returned it without approval while citing concerns about cost and federal spending. But the political implications were clear. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Lauren Boebert, a prominent ally of Trump who has recently been involved in GOP disputes over the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related files. This conflict has pitted several Republicans against the White House.

Boebert responded with a mix of disbelief and a warning. “I must have missed the rally where he stood in Colorado and promised to personally derail critical water infrastructure projects,” she said after the veto. “I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retribution.” She added in another post, “This isn’t over.”

Salon reported that Trump’s comments linked the veto to a grievance involving Tina Peters, the former Colorado election official convicted in a voting machine tampering case. In a Truth Social post, Trump defended Peters and criticized Colorado officials who were part of her prosecution.

The Colorado water veto arrived as state officials continued to press the administration for disaster funding. Colorado Public Radio and other outlets noted that FEMA denied disaster declaration requests related to wildfires and flooding, and state leaders asked Trump to reconsider these decisions. Salon highlighted the political consequences for rural counties that strongly supported Trump, including communities facing high repair costs after severe damage.

Trump’s second veto on December 30 blocked another bipartisan bill concerning the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida. Critics and some Republicans described this action as unusually personal for a measure typically seen as routine.

Now, the key question is how Republicans will respond. Congress can override a veto with a two-thirds vote, and the Arkansas Valley Conduit measure had already cleared the House and Senate unanimously. On paper, the votes should be there.

However, the reality is complicated. Few GOP lawmakers are eager to confront a president who views disloyalty as a serious offense.

For the towns awaiting clean water and for Republicans caught between Trump and their constituents, the lesson is becoming clear: in this White House, even “safe” votes can turn into a warning signal.