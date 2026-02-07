Trump’s Redistricting Power Play Is Backfiring as GOP Grip Slips

President Donald Trump is trying to pressure Republican state lawmakers into redrawing U.S. House maps before the 2026 midterms. However, this effort is creating fewer GOP-leaning seats than his supporters anticipated. Court setbacks and recent election results show a tougher environment for the party, which holds a narrow House majority.

Trump has urged GOP-controlled states to change congressional districts now instead of waiting for the next census. This strategy aims to limit the usual midterm gains for the party out of power, according to The Wall Street Journal. Analysts mentioned by the Journal predict only a modest impact, suggesting that Republicans may gain just a few seats from mid-decade map changes, falling short of the party’s initial hopes.

A significant event occurred on February 4, when the U.S. Supreme Court allowed California to use a new congressional map that favors Democrats. This decision could potentially flip up to five Republican-held seats, as reported by Reuters. The court refused to hear a challenge from the California Republican Party, which claimed the map unlawfully used race to boost Latino support for Democrats. A lower federal court found the evidence of racial motivation weak and treated the issue as partisan line-drawing, according to Reuters.

California’s map was intended to counter Republican redistricting efforts in states like Texas, which the Supreme Court previously permitted. These back-to-back rulings highlight how the midterm map fight is being determined state by state, as both parties seek to secure advantages through courts and state legislatures.

Republicans have also faced setbacks based on recent election results. On January 31, Democrats won a runoff special election in Texas’ 18th Congressional District, a reliably Democratic seat that became vacant after the passing of Rep. Sylvester Turner, according to The Washington Post and election summaries. The outcome was anticipated, but the win further tightened the Republicans’ House margin and showed how little leeway the GOP has for losses as November approaches.

Adding to Republicans’ concerns, Democrats also won a Texas state Senate seat in Tarrant County during a special election on the same day. The winner focused on issues like the economy and healthcare, as reported by The Washington Post. The Texas Tribune noted that Republicans had held this seat for decades and pointed out that Trump had won the district by double digits in 2024. This result serves as a warning for GOP strategists regarding suburban turnout and persuasion ahead of the midterms.

The Journal reported that Trump’s redistricting effort has caused tension within the party. Some Republican lawmakers in various states are frustrated and hesitant to change maps due to worries about legal risks, even though the White House is pushing for quicker action. Besides California, legal battles and procedural challenges have delayed or complicated efforts in other states that Republicans see as crucial for strengthening their House majority.

With the Supreme Court’s decision allowing California’s map and recent results in Texas giving Democrats new energy, both parties are now focused on November. Control of the House is at stake, and district lines remain subject to ongoing litigation and last-minute political strategies.