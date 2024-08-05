Trump's Rally 'Glitches' in Atlanta, Social Media Buzzes Over 'Defunding the Place' and 'Violent Marbs'

Former President Donald Trump’s recent rally in Atlanta, Georgia, has really gotten people talking online. Right after the event, people on social media started noticing that Trump seemed to have a hard time getting some words out. This led to a lot of chatter about his cognitive skills. The rally happened on Saturday, and Trump was there speaking to a bunch of supporters. But it wasn’t really what he said that got everyone’s attention. It was more about how he struggled with some of his words that had people talking.

One of the most notable moments came when Trump attempted to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris. @Acyn, a digital editor, shared a video clip with the caption: "Trump glitching heavily with claims of defunding of the 'place' and 'violent marbs'". In the clip, Trump can be heard saying, "She was endorsing defund the place, and the police, and she said violent marbs, let the violent mobs keep going."

This verbal slip-up didn't go unnoticed by netizens. @prolibshow quipped, "I can't believe the Republicans are running a guy who is 80 years old for President He's obviously just not up for it". Meanwhile, @Morgan_C_Ross commented, "Slurring like he's older than Biden. Whoa". The comparisons to President Joe Biden's age were frequent among the responses. @suchagreatguy sarcastically remarked, "He needs a cognitive test. Am I doing this right?" Trump is 78 and Biden is 81, and both of them are getting questioned about whether they’re too old and mentally fit enough.

According to an IPSOS poll conducted in February, 59% of voters believe both candidates are too old to be president. Some users expressed concern over Trump's performance. @AreMond2 suggested, "DJT is Sundowning he can barely speak accusing Kamala of anything that pops up in his mind." Not all reactions were serious, though. @FireTrumpToday took a more lighthearted approach, "when I listen to this over and over again, I just get sleepy dreaming about 'marbs.'"

Another tweet that really grabbed attention was when Trump seemed to have trouble with the word "wrecking." The Vice President's campaign team posted a video of this and said, "Trump glitches: 'Together we will stop Kamala Harris’ nation reckting— akfjslk I’ll tell you what...'" @JoJoFromJerz summed up the sentiment of many observers, saying, "He's super slurry tonight even for him. Maybe it's time for him to step aside."

With the 2024 presidential race heating up, it’s clear everyone is focused on what the candidates are saying and doing. Even the smallest slip-up gets people talking about their age and how sharp they are mentally. If elected, Trump will be the oldest president in US history. A recent poll showed that most Republicans would rather have a president who’s younger than 75, according to Newsweek. Harris, 59, will be seeking to capitalize on the fact that she is far more popular with young people than Trump.