Trump’s Presidential Performance Is Poorer Than Ever and These 3 Polls Are Proof

Recent polls have placed Donald Trump’s presidency under increased scrutiny. Despite claims of outperforming his predecessor, Trump is now being rated less favorably than Joe Biden. The release of these polls is particularly significant with the mid-term elections approaching.

For the recent polls, each voter was asked to compare Trump’s performance with that of Biden. Every time, the Mar-A-Lago head failed to secure a majority of approval ratings.

A latest poll by The Economist/YouGov surveyed 1730 U.S. adult citizens between a period of February 6 and 9. Surprisingly, while 40 percent voted that Trump did a better job than Biden, a sharp 46 percent voted otherwise.

When asked about who was a better person between the two leaders, there was a draw of votes. Seven percent of voters found them to be just the same, while another seven percent were unsure on the subject.

Trump’s Approval Has Dropped Bigly (based on multiple averaged polls): Feb 1, 2025 +6%

Aug 1, 3025 -8.5%

Feb 1, 2026 -14.5% A total drop in Trump’s approval of 20.5% in his first year More on Trump’s decline in generalhttps://t.co/209FuAvhOo pic.twitter.com/ZFZNVQ8hDM — GDAEman (@GDAEman) February 11, 2026

If one poll against Donald Trump was not enough, a similar verdict was announced by one from Rasmussen Reports as well. Surprisingly, this was the same firm that was tainted for publishing Republic-oriented results for the longest time.

According to Newsweek, Rasmussen’s poll was conducted among 1094 voters and asked, “Comparing Donald Trump to Joe Biden, which one has done a better job as president? Or are Trump and Biden about the same?”

The result of the particular poll was drastic. Ex-President Joe Biden was favored by an 8-point margin, getting 48 percent of the votes. Trump bagged 40 percent of it, while the remaining voters admitted there was no difference between the two.

The analysis of this particular poll simply indicated that President Trump’s weakness is more evident than ever before.

The third data yielding results against Trump was hosted by the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll. It was conducted between January 28-29, 2026 and was carried out among 2000 registered voters.

They were asked the same question about whether Trump is doing a better or worse job than Biden did as president.

Results from this poll showed 51 percent of voters agreed that Trump was worse than Biden. Only 49 percent claimed he did better.

Questionably, the latter came down from last year, where nearly 53 percent agreed Trump did better in December, two months back. All in all, the clear verdict is that Donald Trump is struggling to restore confidence among citizens.

His approval ratings are dismal, since it has now gone down to below a minimum of 50 percent.

In response to the striking poll results, Democrat political strategist Chris D. Jackson chided on the similar response in all three polls when it came to people’s confidence in President Trump.

Through a seething message on X, he penned, “Three polls in one week all say the same thing. A majority of Americans believe Joe Biden was a better president than Donald Trump.”

“When even Rasmussen shows it, you know how bad things have gotten for Trump. Democrats should have stood and rallied behind Biden in 2024. Instead, it took watching Trump run the country into the ground for some people to figure it out. Biggest self-own in American history,” Jackson added.

Three polls in one week all say the same thing. A majority of Americans believe @JoeBiden was a better president than Donald Trump. When even Rasmussen shows it, you know how bad things have gotten for Trump. Democrats should have stood and rallied behind Biden in 2024. Instead,… pic.twitter.com/N9vxdd26LL — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 11, 2026

The White House has not yet responded to these polls. But they have clearly been offering damage control and assuring citizens not pay heed to any other rumors.