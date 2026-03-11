Trump’s Pick for Senior Diplomatic Role Withdraws Nomination Citing Lack of GOP Support

Jeremy Carl, a conservative political analyst who was chosen by President Donald Trump for the position of assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs, announced that he will be backing out from the consideration. The senior diplomatic position oversees U.S. policies towards global organizations such as the United Nations. Carl said on Tuesday that he will be withdrawing from the consideration owing to the lack of support from senior Republicans.

​

Democrats had already united against Jeremy Carl. To win the battle, he needed the solidarity votes from all GOP members. Since Republicans hold a 12-10 majority on the panel, even one vote against Carl from Republicans could jeopardize his chance of winning.

​

The political commentator announced his withdrawal from the candidacy in an X post. He thanked the president for his support and stated that due to the lack of support from GOP senators, he has no choice but to accept the “political reality.”

​

This will be a bit more formal than usual, but I wanted to announce that I am withdrawing my nomination for consideration as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs. I am tremendously grateful to President Trump for nominating me and then (upon… pic.twitter.com/S6nEamTZg4 — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) March 10, 2026

“Unfortunately, for senior positions such as this one, the support of the President and Secretary of State is very important but not sufficient. We also needed the unanimous support of every GOP Senator on the Committee on Foreign Relations, given the unanimous opposition of Senate Democrats to my candidacy, and unfortunately, at this time, this unanimous support was not forthcoming.”

​

Jeremy Carl had faced a rare bipartisan grilling last month from the members of the Foreign Relations Committee. He was deemed unfit to serve in such a prestigious position because of his past comments about race and religion.

​

According to NBC News, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., cited past comments by Carl during the hearing. “How you define white identity, and what you think is being erased about white identity?” he asked.

Senator Murphy: I was a bit puzzled by your question because while I have on occasion referred to “White culture” in my speeches and writings, by far my greater concern is with our common American culture. Contrary to your assertions, I am, of course, not a White nationalist,… — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) February 13, 2026

​Carl responded that he feels mass immigration has been threatening the common American culture.

​

“I am concerned with the majority common American culture that we had for some time, that through, particularly, mass immigration, I think has become much more balkanized, and I think that weakens us. And again, I’m not running away from that comment.”

​

Murphy later uploaded the clip on social media and tagged Jeremy Carl as a “legit white nationalist.”

Jeremy tried to fight the waves of criticism by responding to the comment publicly. He said, “I am, of course, not a White nationalist, and actual White nationalists have criticized me and my work very harshly… The “White culture” then that I was referring to was simply the culture of the overwhelming majority of Americans who lived here prior to the passing of the Hart-Celler Immigration Act of 1965, which radically transformed American demographics.”

​

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, later said that he couldn’t support the nomination because of Jeremy Carl’s view about Israel and Jewish people.

​

“I find his anti-Israel views and insensitive remarks about the Jewish people unbecoming of the position for which he has been nominated.”