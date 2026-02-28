Trump’s Past Criticism of Obama Resurfaces As He Launches Major Combat Operation Against Iran

President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a major military operation against Iran has brought to light his contradictory past criticism of former President Barack Obama’s capability to negotiate with Tehran.

As per The Irish Star, on Feb. 28, 2026, the United States and Israel began coordinated strikes on Iran, which the administration called a “major combat operation.”

The offensive, dubbed Operation Lion’s Roar, targeted missile systems, military infrastructure and locations near the offices of Ali Khamenei in Tehran. This was done aiming to weaken Tehran’s capacity to threaten U.S. allies and interfere with regional stability.

In a video posted on his social media platform shortly after the strikes began, the President insisted the action was necessary after diplomatic efforts failed to constrain Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed,” Trump said, warning Iranian forces to “lay down their arms” or face “certain death.” He also asked the Iranian people to take control over their government once the strikes end.

Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

The episode took place after weeks of talks over Tehran’s nuclear activities. On the other hand, Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israeli and U.S. targets in the region, including strikes reported in certain Gulf states.

During the entire event, many critics pointed out a striking contrast between Trump’s actions and his earlier public remarks about Iran when Obama was president. Between 2011 and 2013, Trump repeatedly urged restraint in negotiations with Tehran but also claimed Obama was likely to start a war with Iran.

In a now-viral series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Trump wrote in November 2013: “Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly — not skilled!”

Social media users and political commentators immediately pinpointed the irony of Trump’s past predictions now that he has ordered strikes against Iran.

“This tweet aged like Trump,” one user wrote in response to the resurgence of the 2013 post. Another wrote, “And now look at you… not negotiating properly, putting America in another war when you said you’d end all wars.”

At the time, Obama pursued diplomacy, culminating in the 2015 nuclear deal that aimed to limit Tehran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief. Current president’s criticism of Obama’s decision was that he was weak and might resort to force to cover negotiating failures.

Trump tells us everything if you listen carefully. He highlights (again) how Obama’s Iran Deal was a pathway for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. Trump’s interest in Iran is about undoing Obama’s mess. Obama tried to give nukes to a Deep State proxy. pic.twitter.com/WytEsy0kBE — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) February 27, 2026

Amidst the online fiasco and Trump’s ironic contrasting comments, his supporters argue that he did that because of Iran’s expanding missile program and refusal to halt nuclear ambitions. Some conservative lawmakers also praised the strikes as decisive and necessary to protect U.S. interests.

Nevertheless, the difference between Trump’s current policy and his past criticism of Obama’s handling of Iran confirms that foreign policy positions can evolve anytime.