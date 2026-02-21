Trump’s On-Air Meltdown Over Supreme Court Tariff Block Sparks Health Concerns

President Donald Trump delivered a fiery and emotional response after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled against his global tariff policy.

His reaction intensified political tensions and sparked fresh debate over his leadership style as well as increased concerns about his well-being.

The 6–3 ruling found that Trump exceeded his authority by using emergency powers to impose broad tariffs last year.

The Court determined that the statute cited by the administration, a.k.a. the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), does not grant the president unlimited power to levy trade penalties without congressional approval.

Lower courts had previously questioned the legal basis of the tariffs, giving a push to the high court’s review.

Trump had a giant public tariff meltdown courtesy of Canada. Canada defeated the orange clown and now the MAGA are having a big sad cry. Trump’s tariffs have increased the US debt by trillions of dollars and collapsed multiple domestic industries, increasing poverty and food &… pic.twitter.com/mtEnrMs5U8 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 24, 2025

As per The Irish Star, while speaking from the White House shortly after the decision, Trump sharply criticized the ruling. “To show you how ridiculous the opinion is, however, the court said that I’m not allowed to charge even one dollar. I can’t charge one dollar. Can’t charge a dollar,” he said.

He continued, “I would have used one penny, but we don’t make the pennies anymore. We save money. Can’t charge one dollar to any country under IEEPA. Not one dollar.”

Trump argued that the ruling unfairly limited his ability to respond to what he has described as unfair foreign trade practices.

“Certainly not the United States of America, which they should be interested in protecting,” he said of the justices. “That’s what they’re supposed to be protecting. But I am allowed to cut off any trade or business with that same country.”

The president then escalated his speech, saying, “In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country. I’m even allowed to impose a foreign country-destroying embargo. I can embargo. I can do anything I want, but I can’t charge one dollar.”

“I can destroy the trade, I can destroy the country” Donald Trump on tarrifs as a weapon. He’s only saying put loud whats been said in private for decades. pic.twitter.com/oWWPEKvagg — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) February 20, 2026

For some reason, he repeated the argument several times, insisting that while he holds the power to block trade entirely, he was barred from imposing even minimal fees.

“I’m allowed to embargo them. I’m allowed to tell them you can’t do business in the United States anymore. We want you out of here. But if I want to charge them ten dollars, I can’t do that,” he said. “How ridiculous is that?”

The remarks quickly circulated online. Some viewers described the speech as a “meltdown,” judging the tone and delivery. One social media user wrote, “This is a full meltdown in real time.” Another commented that Trump was “raging, then whining, then threatening.”

Others also suggested the president should undergo a medical evaluation. “Trump needs Mental checkups in the best hospital,” one commentator mentioned.

Despite the concerns, one may note that no medical professionals have publicly raised concerns about the president’s health in connection with the speech.