Trump’s Niece Sounds the Alarm on President’s Possible Cognitive Issues — “It’s Just His Behavior”

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, who is also one of his harshest critics, recently suggested that “there seem to be some indications” of “cognitive issues” in the President, given his age.

“Given his advanced age, there seem to be some indications that he has some cognitive issues, hence all of the cognitive tests he’s taking,” she said during a recent interview with CNN host Erin Burnett.

Mary, a psychologist, further alleged that the 79-year-old’s behaviour and his inability to “stay on topic” indicate that “he’s not exactly aware of where he is.”

She further claimed that her uncle “has had undiagnosed, untreated, psychiatric disorders for many, many years,” adding that “things seem to be rapidly getting worse.”

“It’s just his behavior, the way he speaks, his inability to rein himself in. His inability to stay on topic and often times it seems he’s not exactly aware of where he is or the audience he’s speaking to,” Mary told the host.

She continued, “Donald is a deeply insecure man. I refer to him often as a black hole of need. He’s constantly in search of things to fill that void. Usually it’s money but sometimes it’s recognition, sometimes is power.”

Trump falls asleep again during a meeting on live television. If Joe Biden had done this, the media would’ve turned it into a week-long crisis. But with this clown, they shrug because he gives them the clicks that fatten their wallets. Total failures. https://t.co/f33xrg5e1e pic.twitter.com/thbH6GkZtO — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 2, 2025

In a previous interview with New York Magazine, Mary claimed that the President exhibits similar signs of Alzheimer’s that her late grandfather showed.

“One of the first times I noticed it was at some event where he was being honored. I looked at him and saw this deer-in-the-headlights look, like he had no idea where he was,” she said.

Mary continued, adding that sometimes it does not seem like Trump is “oriented to time and place.” She added, “And on occasion, I do see that deer-in-the-headlights look.”

The U.S. President himself spoke about his father’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s during an interview in the Oval Office. “He had one problem. At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting—what do they call it?”

When White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt replied, “Alzheimer’s,” the president reassured, stating, “Well, I don’t have it.”

Trump on his father: “He had one problem. At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it?… Like an Alzheimer’s thing. Well, I don’t have it.” pic.twitter.com/yfJu4eNBLJ — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 26, 2026

Furthermore, in response to a reporter’s question about whether the condition concerns him, the President added, “No, I don’t think about it at all. You know why? Because whatever it is, my attitude is whatever.”

Meanwhile, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung denied Mary’s claims in a statement to the Daily Beast, stating that Trump’s “excellent doctors have repeatedly affirmed that he is in perfect physical and cognitive health.”

“Her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant,” the statement added.

Concerns about the President’s health surfaced after multiple videos and photos showing his bruised hands, swollen ankles, and instances of apparent naps during public events, went viral.

However, the Trump administration and the President himself have continued to deny claims that his health is deteriorating.