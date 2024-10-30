Trump's Next Favorite Child, As Per Body Language Reader—Now That Ivanka Has Backed Out of Politics

Donald Trump appears to have chosen a favorite child after his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump stepped away from politics. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were Donald's senior advisors during his tenure as the President of the United States. Ivanka was also the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. Her absence has now left a void for the real estate mogul to fill, and it seems like Barron Trump could fit the bill.

Donald Trump is the favorite right now, in case you've not been paying attention or not smart enough to know what you're looking at. — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) March 6, 2024

According to Irish Star, a body language reader, Judi James, shared, "On his first run-up to the White House and for most of the time as President, it was Ivanka who was looking like the chosen one, with her husband Jared very much up there as main support and ambassador." Notably, Ivanka was always in the picture next to her dad so much so that it was assumed she would be the next political figure in the Trump family. But in 2022, she confirmed that she wouldn't make a comeback in Donald's team if he wins the upcoming presidential election. Taking a cue from it, James claimed to know who had now grabbed the ex-president's attention.

Trump gives a shout out to son Barron, saying, “He’s my boy…he’s a very special guy,” and joking Barron might be more popular than Don Jr. and Eric pic.twitter.com/bO1B3q6qPN — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) July 10, 2024

James shared that Barron fits the future void of the Trump dynasty perfectly. "Barron was always there but with Melania tending to use some very territorial rituals like hand or shoulder-holding to suggest it would not be a given that he would be sucked into his dad's firmament," James shared talking about the dynamics shared between Barron and Melania Trump.

Donald, Melania, and Barron Trump seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022, in New York City. (Image Source: James Devaney/Getty Images)

The former FLOTUS has a strong bond with her son who is also nicknamed after his father: 'mini Donald.' Furthermore, if certain reports are to be believed, the youngest child of the businessman-turned-politician has turned out to be a confident young boy over the years. At present, Barron is pursuing management and finance at New York University.

Explaining why she thinks Barron is the next favorite child, James elaborated, "Trump's maxi-me (he's now inches taller than his father) is currently looking like the heir to the throne." Pointing out the GOP leader's affection for his youngest son, she added, "Trump's admiration signals for his son are played out publicly and his potential as next-generation dynastic leader appears to be growing more obvious, making it look like it's down to his call and his mother's choice."

Earlier this year, Donald had expressed his amusement over his son, Barron's height. According to Metro, during his victory speech in January 2024 for winning the Iowa Republican caucus by 51%, he thanked his mother-in-law Amalija Knavs. "Boy, did she take care of Barron? That’s how he got so tall – he only ate her food," Donald said as his words drew laughter from the crowd.