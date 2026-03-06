Trump’s New Policy Threatens Food Stamp Benefits For 180,000 New Yorkers Amid Weak Job Market

New Yorkers are now facing yet another challenge from the federal government, as Donald Trump’s administration has introduced a new policy as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill to make structural cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

This change in domestic law could see about 180, 000 New Yorkers lose their food stamps privileges, and have only until June to either re-qualify or find alternative means.

According to The Sun, able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who can work and do not have a child under the age of 14 in their care will have to prove they are either working, studying, or volunteering for at least 80 hours per month in order to continue receiving the benefit.

Among those affected would be the retired personnel between the ages of 55 and 64, parents with children over the age of 14, veterans and the homeless.

However, the issue is not that able-bodied workers are not willing to earn a living, but rather the difficult situation of the current job market. Even in important fields, jobs seem to be thin, and even people with 20 years of hands-on experience are struggling to find work, reported The New York Times.

Our Chief Impact Officer recently joined @NY1 to explain why new work requirements for SNAP recipients — part of the One Big Beautiful Bill — will put nearly two million NYC residents depending on these benefits at risk of hunger. Learn more: https://t.co/U6FMoxMpMW pic.twitter.com/KyVRN3frTY — United Way of New York City (@unitedwaynyc) March 3, 2026

Social workers have been working overtime to get recipients in touch with aid organizations and food banks, who could help them stay on their feet in the face of the new domestic policies that Donald Trump has put in place.

About 42 million Americans rely on food stamps, of which New York has at least 1.8 million claimants. New York has one of the highest costs of livings in the world.

Speculations are abound as to why these cuts are necessary. It has largely been attributed to the tax deficit that the federal government faces, thanks to exemptions given to millionaires in the country under the Trump administration.

Almost 300,000 households are expected to lose benefits in New York alone. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance estimated that families can expect to lose at least $220 a month under the new policies.

The country is also currently suffering from a weak labor market. The country’s average rate of unemployment is 4.3% while New York City’s rate of unemployment currently sits at 5.6%.

1.7 million NYers rely on food stamps. Food stamp applications are required to be processed within 30 days. In fiscal year 2022, Eric Adams’ administration failed to promptly process 4 out of every 10 food stamp applications.@NYCMayor needs to stop letting NYers starve. pic.twitter.com/u53QsWFacs — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) February 15, 2023



Social workers are anxious that those who are currently trapped and affected by the weak labor market might not find jobs in time to keep up with Trump’s new policy.

Case workers are also very concerned about retirees and older people on fixed budgets, who might need to enter the job market to make ends meet. Trump has been critical of SNAP. Other republicans have joined him in calling it poorly managed.

Trump alleges that the system makes people not want to work. Food banks across the country are gearing up to see an increased influx of families. This is on top of the residual pressure that has come in the wake of the pandemic, and other economic issues like the aforementioned weak labor market.