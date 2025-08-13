Trump’s New Bestie? Geraldo Grovels With Cringey Nobel Peace Prize Pitch

Geraldo Rivera is at it again, diving headfirst into the Trump love fest. The longtime Republican turned socially liberal TV vet dropped jaws on Newsmax’s Finnerty when he declared that President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, even if he doesn’t actually bring home peace.

During the Wednesday morning segment, host Rob Finnerty asked the million-dollar question, “If he does end this war, Geraldo, can they deny him the Nobel Peace Prize?” Rivera did not hesitate. “Hell no. This and or Gaza would put him on the fast track, and anyone denying that is just letting partisan politics get in the way of logic,” he shot back. He went on to argue that even the public, aggressive, and overt effort toward peace deserves recognition, even if nothing actually changes.

Geraldo, known for his flair for sensational soundbites, is now tossing Trump the biggest olive branch in tabloidy history, or is it a smooch? He framed Trump’s actions as “trying so hard… for peace” that he’s earned brownie points regardless of the outcome. And who are we to argue with effort, right?

This headline-hungry endorsement is all the more eyebrow-raising considering Rivera’s history with Trump. He has said Trump was the “first rich guy [he] ever knew,” and they were tight until January 6. After the Capitol riot, Rivera called Trump a “sore loser” who “could not be trusted to honor the Constitution.” That’s quite a pivot. He even endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024, but now he is back to showering Trump with praise.

Meanwhile, the political soap opera keeps rolling in Washington. Trump is gearing up for a summit with Vladimir Putin, without Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky in the room, and has ominously warned of “very severe consequences” if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire. He has yet to offer specifics.

BREAKING: In an unbelievable moment, Trump again threatens “very severe consequences” if Putin doesn’t stop the war after their meeting, despite not following through on his previous threats of consequences. Putin is playing this feckless President. pic.twitter.com/93pae1e8bE — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 13, 2025

On another front, Israel recently announced plans to occupy Gaza City in a move it claims will “free Gaza from Hamas,” sparking international outrage and a German arms embargo. Back in July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially nominated Trump for the Nobel, applauding his 2020 Abraham Accords and calling him a peace broker “in one country after another.”

Trump has made no secret of his desire for the award. At the Detroit Economic Club last year, he grumbled, “If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds.”

Trump wanted that Nobel peace prize right? Well he could get it if he arrests Putin when he lands in Alaska pic.twitter.com/TzVxmKY8pz — Robert van der Noordaa (@g900ap) August 13, 2025

Of course, Trump’s track record is a mixed bag. He launched intense airstrikes on ISIS in Iraq and Syria during his first term, ordered the assassination of a top Iranian general, and, in his current term, has conducted airstrikes on Iran. He has also suggested the United States should occupy Gaza and “make it just a freedom zone.”

So there you have it. Geraldo is groveling, Trump is grinning, and the Nobel Committee may have to decide whether they want to join the show or sit this one out.