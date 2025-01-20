Trump’s ‘Mean-Girl’ Video Trolling Biden Resurfaces on Inauguration Day

Donald Trump was seen kicking off his pre-inauguration Day celebrations in the most reality-TV style. However, what caught attention was a less-than-gracious message aimed towards President Joe Biden.

Trump’s transition team took to the social media platform X that said, “EVICTION NOTE,” it further added, “At 1200 p.m. ET, White House Senior Living will cease to exist and its resident will be transferred to a Delaware facility on a permanent basis.” The President-elect had shared the 30-second video for the first time on his social media platform Truth Social almost a year back.

“At White House Senior Living, our residents feel right at home. Our vibrant facility offers delightful activities and outings, round-the-clock professional care, and exquisite house-made meals,” the video says, where there are clips of Biden shuffling on the beach, and putting on his jacket with the first lady Jill Biden’s help, and eating.

The video cuts to a clip of Joe Biden, 82, where he claims that he eats a lot of Italian food. Jill Biden then adds, “And ice cream,”, “Chocolate-chip ice cream,” Biden agrees. On Friday, it was reported by the New York Times that six key members of Joe Biden’s inner circle that included Jill Biden and his son Hunter, noticed signs of aging. Even after that Biden has managed to work through it and managed perceptions. His family was convinced that Biden could beat Trump, however a disastrous debate in June that forced the president to exit the race finally at the eleventh hour.

Even then, Biden, who was present in very few conferences and one-on-one interviews than any other president, presumes that he could have prevailed. He was confident about his victory even where his Vice President, Kamala Harris, failed. When he was asked the question about if he could win, Biden told USA Today, “It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes.”

Other Democratic lawmakers, like Chuck Schumer, then-Majority Leader, were worried for months before the debate. It is in the same interview where Trump successfully made Biden’s age and vitality a central narrative of the election. After these statements Biden hardly had a chance of being re-elected.

It is the ‘Biden’s age and vitality’ narrative that helped Trump overtake Biden becoming the oldest man to ever swear in as president. What’s shocking is, as the year old video resurfaces, Trump seems to be sticking the narrative even now. “White House Senior Living. Where residents feel like presidents,” the video concludes.