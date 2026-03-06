Trump’s Lou Holtz Tribute Takes Controversial Turn With Transgender Remarks

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz died at 89 on Mar. 4. So, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to honor Holtz’s life and career. The post, at first, remembered a coach who shaped modern college football. Yet it soon became one of Trump’s signature rants wherein he touched on transgender policies, immigration and “Democrat insanity.”

Trump celebrated Holtz’s influence at the University of Notre Dame. “The wonderful Lou Holtz passed away yesterday, so sad,” he wrote and called the Hall of Fame coach “an absolute WINNER both on and off the field,” thanks to the 1988 undefeated season.

That year Holtz had led Notre Dame to a 12-0 record, which was then capped by a victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers football in the Fiesta Bowl to claim the national title. The season also included a 31–30 win over the Miami Hurricanes football in a clash many have since named the “Catholics vs. Convicts.” Holtz also raised funds for struggling college athletes and programs.

Holtz led six programs (including Arkansas Razorbacks football and South Carolina Gamecocks football) and finished with a 249-132-7 record in 388 games. In 2008, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The college football world lost a legend today with the passing of Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz at the age of 89. Holtz was an important figure in the history of the Fiesta Sports Foundation, having led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a national championship victory in the 1988… pic.twitter.com/DXPZRSL3vI — Fiesta Sports Foundation (@Fiesta_Bowl) March 5, 2026

But after briefly celebrating Holtz’s life, Trump went into politics.

“He was also a true American Patriot,” Trump said, adding that Holtz supported him “through thick and thin.” The president then praised the coach for being against what he called “Democrat Insanity,” “Transgender for Everybody,” and “Illegal Alien Invasion.”

The comment is similar to many of his recent talking points on immigration and gender policies. But critics say the language is inflammatory. Many questioned why it was necessary to include politics (even if to invigorate his base) after a death that led to tributes from notable sports figures who spoke mainly of Holtz’s football legacy and mentorship.

Then again, Holtz had been one of Trump’s most visible supporters in the sports world for years. He backed the now-79-year-old during his 2016 presidential campaign and also gave a speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Trump to give Lou Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom https://t.co/X90P92Pkwq pic.twitter.com/pYN8FKG41O — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2020

Even after Trump became president, Holtz and he continued their alliance. In 2020, Trump awarded Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian honor in the United States. Holtz accepted the award and said he was “humbled” and that many others were more deserving. Still, he called Trump one of the great presidents of his lifetime.

In 2024, Holtz said Trump needed to “coach America back to greatness.”