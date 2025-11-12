Trump’s Inner Circle in Panic Mode Over His Tone-Deaf Economic Claims

Advisers to President Donald Trump are working hard to rein in his tendency to downplay Americans’ financial struggles. They are urging him to stop denying that a cost-of-living crisis exists.

They want him to shift his message to one that recognizes the pain people feel at the checkout line. “You can’t convince people that their experience, what they’re feeling at home, isn’t reality,” one official told CNN via DailyBeast. This warning reflects the panic inside the West Wing after a tough election night for GOP candidates.

The push comes as the White House considers changing its strategy. Aides are suggesting a nationwide shift to focus on the economy and highlight policies the president claims will lower prices. Trump’s team wants him to stress solutions for affordability, even though inflation remains high and voters continue to struggle. Recent reports indicate plans for new tax break proposals and a broader affordability effort to change the narrative ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Trump, meanwhile, insists everything is fine; in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, he dismissed worries about prices as a Democratic “con job” and ignored surveys showing voter anxiety. “I don’t know that they are saying that. I think polls are fake. We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had,” he stated.

Inside the White House, advisers worry that this kind of talk is politically dangerous. After Republicans and Trump-aligned candidates faced significant losses this month, aides have warned that downplaying grocery and rent issues could turn a difficult situation into a disaster. Public polling supports these concerns.

BREAKING: Laura Ingraham presses President Trump on H-1B visas: Trump: You have to bring in talent. Ingraham: We have plenty of talented people here. Trump: No you don’t. pic.twitter.com/E7bZ5PmVbV — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 12, 2025

A CNN/SSRS survey found that 72 percent describe the economy as somewhat or very poor, and 61 percent believe Trump’s policies, including tariffs, have worsened conditions. These numbers became apparent as GOP losses mounted and now loom over every strategy discussion.

Trump has attempted to counter this mood with selected statistics. He has highlighted a cheaper Thanksgiving dinner and predicted that gasoline prices will drop to two dollars a gallon. However, fact-checkers argue that the Thanksgiving claim relies on a retail promotion rather than comprehensive price measures, and average gas prices are still above his optimistic forecast.

The communication issue goes beyond numbers; it also involves tone. After the GOP’s losses, the president reportedly snapped, “I don’t want to hear about affordability.” This sentiment circulated widely in media discussions when he also claimed that “costs are way down.” Even some of his allies acknowledge that disregarding what people experience is a losing strategy.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt argues that the White House is already helping to ease financial pressures. “The President’s pro-growth policies of deregulation and energy independence are bringing down gas prices, food prices, and inflation,” she said, encouraging Americans to “trust in Trump.” However, this message continues to clash with consumer sentiment and the president’s own tendency to dismiss unfavorable polls.

If voters believe their finances are still struggling, no amount of spin will rescue the party. Advisers want Trump to focus less on claiming all is well and more on what he will do to lower grocery bills, reduce housing costs, and address everyday priorities. For now, the conflict is within the administration between a political team that seeks recognition of the issues and a president who views acknowledgment as a sign of weakness. As one aide put it, it’s important to read the room before the room reads you in November.