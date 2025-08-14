Trump’s Inhumanity Reaches Another Height as 4-Year-Old American Boy with Stage 4 Cancer Is Deported to Honduras with Mom

Ever since Donald Trump began office for the second time, his policies have ignited wave of criticism. One of such is the hard core deportation crackdown. And, that deserves to be criticized because why not? Even innocent children are not spared and their lives are put to risk. Recently, ICE put a disabled child in handcuffs over a case of mistaken identity.

Everyone can see how Trump’s hardline immigration agenda has already left a trail of misery. It has tore families apart, deported U.S. citizen children, and sparked outrage around the country.

Now comes another heart-wrenching case. A 4-year-old American boy battling Stage 4 kidney cancer, has been ripped from his life-saving treatment and deported to Honduras alongside his mother.

A federal lawsuit alleges U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported two U.S. citizen children and their families without due process, including a 4-year-old Louisiana boy undergoing treatment for Stage 4 kidney cancer.https://t.co/l5CwyAY7TB pic.twitter.com/NKQfMj5thX — Ground News (@Ground_app) August 14, 2025

According to a newly filed federal lawsuit, the boy, identified in court documents as Romeo, was one of three U.S.-born siblings caught up in an immigration raid. His 7-year-old sister and 2-year-old sister, also American citizens, were swept into detention with their mothers before all were sent out of the country.

The Trump administration deported a 4-year-old citizen with Stage 4 cancer and then LIED about it. His mother did not “choose” to bring him with her — she was denied basic due process and the opportunity to contact family so he could remain in the US. I truly cannot comprehend… pic.twitter.com/GNlozqh6wO — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) May 1, 2025

The suit, brought by the National Immigration Project and three law firms, alleges that the families were “illegally deported without even a semblance of due process.” The mothers, using the pseudonyms Rosario and Julia, say they begged for their children to remain in the U.S. so their care could be arranged. But they claim they were denied the chance to contact attorneys or family members.

Romeo’s story is especially devastating. Diagnosed at age 2 with “a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer,” he had been undergoing critical, ongoing treatment in the U.S. The lawsuit says his forced removal disrupted that care and put his life at risk.

“This is emblematic of what happens when the administration is laser-focused on deportation… you are going to end up with wrongful and unlawful deportations,” attorney Stephanie Alvarez-Jones told NBC News.

The Department of Homeland Security has pushed back, claiming ICE gave the mothers the option to leave their children behind with a designated caregiver. Officials insist proper medical arrangements are always made before deportation. But immigrant rights advocates say cases like this, including previous reports of a 10-year-old girl recovering from a brain tumor sent to Mexico, paint a far different picture.

This 10-year-old U.S. citizen, who was traveling to a medical checkup with a swollen brain after recovering from cancer, was deported by Tom Homan’s pathetic operation because her parents were not documented. Nothing says “greatest country in the world” like kicking out a sick… pic.twitter.com/pryUMPqu7H — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 13, 2025

The lawsuit seeks damages, a jury trial, and a declaration that the arrests and removals were unlawful, along with the return of the families to the United States. For Romeo, the fight is about more than just immigration law. It’s about the difference between life and death.